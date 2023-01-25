Police review launched after video shows officers body slamming and kicking suspect

A video purportedly showing two police officers assaulting a suspect is being reviewed by the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings confirmed today.

“Police wish to confirm that they are aware of a video circulating on social that depicts two officers acting aggressively toward a male,” Skippings said in a press statement.

In the video, which was shared on social media, one officer is seen slamming a seemingly subdued suspect down on his forearms and stomach before another officer kicked him in the head.

Several other officers were also on the scene. It is unclear from the video whether they witnessed the incident.

Skippings said the suspect was being sought in reference to a car theft investigation. Police said a Honda CRV was stolen from a house on Moss Road.

“According to reports, around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, police were notified that the vehicle was stolen and sent out an all-points bulletin (APB),” Skippings said.

“Officers while on routine patrol spotted the vehicle, which was occupied by two males, in the area of Wilson Track, off Wulff Road, and attempted to stop the driver. However, he sped off at a high rate of speed, which resulted in police pursuing the vehicle.

“Police were able to arrest the 40-year-old male, of Toote Shop Corner, who is known to police for murder, armed robbery, stealing, drug possession and possession of a firearm.

“The second male was able to make good his escape. Police investigations continue.

“The conduct exhibited by officers is being reviewed by the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”