Police say they solved several murders when they arrested group

Police say they solved several murders when they arrested six people on weapons charges.

Officers stopped a grey Lexus in Eastern Estates on April 30.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officers allegedly recovered a Zastava rifle and a black Glock 17 9mm pistol with a drum barrel.

As a result, the officers arrested the driver, Ricardo White, 31; his girlfriend, Glenda Stubbs, 28; Roger Wallace, 28; Shaquille Munroe, 28; Raequon Alexis, 20, and Aljeron Stubbs, 19.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Thursday facing charges of possession of two prohibited weapons as well as possession of one round of .223 ammunition and 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

They pleaded not guilty and will return to court for trial on November 30.

White and Stubbs were granted $9,500 bail with two sureties. Their co-accused return to court on Monday, May 9 for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, Wallace appeared in the same court accused of two murders that occurred last year.

Prosecutors allege that Wallace is responsible for the August 17, 2021 shooting death of Navarda Nairn, who was also known as “Booker”.

Wallace is further accused of the September 26, 2021 murder of Antone Brown.

He was not required to enter pleas to the murder charges.

Additionally, Munroe is accused of the March 12 murder of Kenny Rigaud.

Munroe and Alexis are accused of the attempted murders of Kyuano Telford and Kevin Mezidieu on April 3.

They are also accused of the attempted murders of Rashad Sullivan and Robert Delancy on March 30

They were not required to enter pleas to the charges and denied bail.