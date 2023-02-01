Police shoot two suspects

Two injured suspects are in custody and a third was at large following the shooting death of a man on Joe Farrington Road yesterday.

According to police, officers on patrol around 11a.m. heard gunshots then saw three men chasing another man and shooting him dead.

“The officers engaged these gunmen, shooting two of the suspects,” Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters on scene.

Police captured one suspect right away, while the other suspect was found nearby as members of the press were on the scene.

“Two of the suspects got into a small Nissan vehicle and attempted to flee, but were again stopped by these officers,” Johnson said.

“They were able to arrest one of the males where a firearm was recovered. A short while ago, the second individual was arrested in bushes nearby here. He is presently in custody.”

Johnson also said, “The members of the public, they continue to assist the police. The public is frustrated about what’s happening in this beautiful country of ours and they assist the police tremendously.

“And that is why we are so successful in what we do in our investigations and I would like to thank the members of the public and the officers that were able to capture that second individual.”

The first man who was captured by police is on bail for murder, Johnson said.

He suggested that a saturation patrol is the reason the suspects were caught so quickly.

“This is what the commissioner speaks about when he speaks about saturation patrol,” Johnson said.

“Even if we are not able to prevent these incidents, we would be in a position to catch these culprits and that’s just what occurred today.

“These culprits that were shot, again, we are saying that these are persons who are on bail for serious offenses and continue to commit crimes of this nature.

“So again, I must give kudos to those officers — they are attached to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station — for their quick work, bravery, and quick response.

“And so, we now have two persons in custody in relation to this homicide and a firearm was recovered. The last individual made good his escape, but he will be captured. I’m sure of that based on the information that we have thus far.”

At a press conference on Friday, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the police force will beef up patrols with the aid of 100 trucks and 50 motorcycles being added to its fleet.

Two women standing near the scene yesterday described the victim as a “fun” and “cool” person who “always used to make people laugh”.

An elderly lady, who said she was like a mother to the victim, looked on as his body was taken away.

The incident took place near to Galilee College, prompting school officials to close school early for the day.

Cheneake Jacques, a worried parent, was unaware that a shooting had taken place when her fourteen-year-old daughter called her to pick her up early.

“She called me and told me school [is] out,” said Jacques while leaving the school yard.

“You know I’m figuring it’s just something with the school, until I [pulled] up and I [saw] all the police cars here. The school is a good school, mind you, but I was just scared.

“My fear is for my daughter because my daughter is here and it’s too close to the school.

“I am relieved to know that she is safe now and just trying to get out of here away from this. I’m just happy she is safe.”