Police to establish domestic violence unit, Fernander says

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is establishing a unit to focus on domestic violence, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

“With respect to domestic violence, I’m not for that,” Fernander said during a virtual press briefing.

“I’ve suggested to the commissioner that, moving forward, that we identify a unit just to deal with domestic violence, working closely with the [Bahamas] Crisis Centre and Social Services.

“We are doing just that. We are managing that from CID (Criminal Investigations Department) and we’re going to do just that to help victims out there. We’re going to take nothing lightly.”

Fernander said he is aware that some individuals claim that some domestic violence matters reported to police were not taken seriously.

He said the force is continuing its training with officers.

Fernander said the training is being done in conjunction with the Bahamas Crisis Centre.

“We take this very serious,” he said.

“That’s why we want to bring it under one umbrella, not going all over the place to this station and you’re wondering who should you go to follow up and all of that. It’s going to come under one umbrella and we will remain focused with that.

“We want a focused approach and quick action, swift justice, with respect with those matters.”

Fernander said the unit will be staffed with officers who can show “the right care” for victims.

He said the unit will be overseen by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dellareece Ferguson.

The issue of domestic violence made headlines again after a 25-year-old woman, who had described herself as a survivor of domestic violence, allegedly killed herself on Thursday night.

According to police statistics, domestic violence matters increased by 19 percent, with 3,283 incidents in 2021 compared to 2,754 in 2020.