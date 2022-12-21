Policeman accused of conspiracy to commit murder granted $30k bail

A policeman accused of conspiracy to commit murder was yesterday granted $30,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege that Corporal Darren Davis and Stephon Davis, his cousin, conspired to murder 43-year-old Passport Office employee Jayson Whitfield, who was found shot to death on December 3 inside a government car in Garden Hills.

Officer Davis was arrested for questioning on December 5 and he was formally charged on December 12.

Justice Renae McKay heard bail arguments on December 19 and delivered her decision the following day.

As a condition of bail, Davis must wear an ankle bracelet.

Davis, an officer of 25 years, worked in the cell block at the Magistrates’ Court Complex.

Davis is next due in court in March 2023 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He is represented by attorneys Ian Cargill and K. Melvin Munroe.

Jacqueline Burrows appeared for the director of public prosecutions.