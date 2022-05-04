Policeman and civilian charged with gun possession

A police constable and a civilian accused of illegal possession of a firearm have been charged.

Prosecutors allege that PC 3988 Derron Lewis, of the Rapid Response Unit, and Pedro Morley, were found with a black Glock Austria pistol with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition on April 30 at a local nightspot.

The pair denied charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday.

They were remanded into custody overnight and will appear for a bail hearing today.

Roger Minnis represents Lewis and Terrel Butler represents Morley.