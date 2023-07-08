Political leadership in an independent Bahamas

For the last 50 years, five men have dominated politics in The Bahamas, leaving indelible marks on the country’s social and economic landscapes.

Sir Lynden Pindling, Hubert Ingraham, Perry Christie, Dr. Hubert Minnis, and now, current prime minister, Philip Davis, have charted the country toward a shared vision of equality and empowerment.

But the successes gained in the period following independence in 1973 gave way to new challenges that still grip The Bahamas and threaten the future of the country.

Successive administrations have fought to bring down a high rate of violent crime, reform a broken education system and foster economic empowerment.

But the challenges persist.



Pindling

While Davis’ legacy is still taking shape — as he has not yet even reached the midpoint of his term — the marks left by Sir Lynden, Ingraham, Christie and Minnis are clear.

Their records have been open to debate with not all observers reaching agreement on the level of their contributions and the quality of their performance in office.

Sir Lynden, widely known as the father of the nation, took The Bahamas from a colony under the rule of an aging British Empire to an independent country where Bahamians were fully in charge of their destiny.

For many young black Bahamians, attaining an education was not a certainty.

In the 1930s, The Bahamas was enduring a time of economic hardship. Many Bahamians lived in virtual shantytowns in Over-the-Hill. The white merchants called the Bay Street Boys monopolized the economy and the political power and did their utmost to keep non-whites in segregated areas and subordinate roles.

After studying at Government High School, and returning home in 1953 from university in England, Pindling joined the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), eventually becoming its leader in 1956.

The Bahamas was a much different place during those early struggles of the PLP.

Often likened to the Biblical figure Moses, Pindling served as prime minister for 25 consecutive years, longer than any other Bahamian prime minister, from 1967 to 1992.

Aside from being an astute lawyer and skilled politician, it was his charisma and personal touch that made Sir Lynden such an enduring leader.

The PLP’s victory in 1967 ushered in a new era in the colony, bringing equal opportunity in a country that was dominated by whites for centuries. Moses had led his people out of Egypt. There were new jobs and opportunities.

Although victorious, Pindling said he understood the importance of building on the past and not demonizing white Bahamians.

The day after the election in 1967, Pindling told The Nassau Guardian, “The PLP is for everyone. I hope that the white population have realized this and have no fears.”

In his keynote speech during the 39th Annual PLP Convention in 1994, Pindling, then in opposition but still holding his seat in Parliament, said, “We could have sought to redress the centuries of our ruined past in one fell swoop, but we chose not to.

“If that was a mistake, so be it. But we deliberately chose not to follow the revolutionary path of confiscation and nationalization and settled instead for peaceful co-existence and evolutionary progress. Today’s generation may not be so kind, but we chose to build on the past rather than destroy it.”

The PLP had much work to do in 1967. The government moved ahead with a progressive social agenda to expand education, creating more public schools, The College of The Bahamas, and offering hundreds of scholarships for promising young men and women to study abroad.

Pindling later remarked, “The result was the creation of a whole new middle class of upwardly striving, upwardly mobile Bahamians sprawled across brand new residential subdivisions and holding down jobs and professions that few of us would ever have thought possible before the advent of black majority rule.”

The government then moved to offer low-cost housing, create a social safety program — the National Insurance Board — and expand the country’s national security with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

But Pindling faced challenges from within his party almost immediately.

In 1970, Randol Fawkes moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the House of Assembly.

The debate lasted 12 hours and was defeated by four votes, 19 to 15.

Eight dissident PLPs voted with the six members of the United Bahamian Party (UBP) and Fawkes. The dissidents eventually left the PLP, calling themselves the Free PLP.

Later, they joined with the remnants of the UBP and became the Free National Movement (FNM).

In 1972, Pindling led the PLP into a general election seeking a mandate from the people to take the country to independence.

After the victory, he led a 15-person delegation to the Constitutional Conference in London that December, and in July 1973, a new nation-state was born.

Pindling shook off every challenge he faced. But when drug-related allegations rocked the PLP, and the country, in the 1980s, Pindling and the PLP showed cracks.

He was never able to fully shake the stain it left.

Though regarded in many circles as a controversial figure, Sir Lynden’s leadership was transformative on the landscape of the country and is unrivaled by any of his successors.

Ingraham

If Sir Lynden’s leadership can be categorized as transformational, Ingraham, his “most illustrious protege” can be described as a reformer.

Ingraham, a former PLP, who was stripped of his Cabinet post in 1984, joined the FNM in 1990 and became party leader. He led the FNM to victory in 1992, defeating Pindling and ending his 25-year rule.

Ingraham served as prime minister from 1992 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2012.

As Ingraham recalled in his farewell speech in 2012, “We moved the promise of nationhood to its fulfillment. We turned away from a culture of privilege and introduced the era of government in the sunshine — government committed to accountability and transparency in all its dealings.”

The Ingraham administration freed the airways, paving the way for private broadcasting, cable television, and the internet.

The Ingraham administration approved the construction of the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island and later helped usher in Baha Mar on Cable Beach.

The Ingraham administration sold off state-owned hotels, introduced local government on the Family Islands, and created the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX).

Ingraham’s government also reduced the work week from 48 hours to 40; introduced minimum wage; maternity benefits; and established the Industrial Tribunal.

The government established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, which later led to the gift of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium and access to a loan for the Airport Gateway Project.

Ingraham noted, “I was afforded the opportunity to influence and to help shape policies that will govern and guide not only our country, but also our region for years to come.”

But there were setbacks.

The failed constitutional referendum in 2002, which sought to achieve full equality for women under the constitution and effect other constitutional reforms, was a major disappointment for Ingraham.

He also came under heavy fire during his final term in office for the sale of a majority stake in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) in 2011.

Ingraham also moved container shipping operations from Bay Street and created the Arawak Container Port, though the PLP branded it as a deal for special interests.

The New Providence Road Improvement Project, which resulted in the upgrade of the island’s roads and water and sewerage services, was also met with anger by many.

The project was delayed, suffered cost overruns, and inconvenienced thousands of people on the island for months.

The work dragged on into the 2012 election when Ingraham and the FNM were voted out of office.

Ingraham retired from frontline politics after that election, though he had won his North Abaco seat.



Christie

Christie, who was also fired from the Pindling Cabinet in 1984 alongside his friend and former law partner, Ingraham, chose a different path.

While Ingraham joined the FNM in 1990, Christie returned to the PLP that year. As he told it, he was the stone the builder rejected.

He became leader of the PLP in 1997 after Sir Lynden retired.

In 2002, Christie and the PLP defeated the FNM, led by Tommy Turnquest.

Christie established Urban Renewal, a community policing program.

He appointed a constitutional commission, which was tasked with making recommendations for changes to the country’s constitution.

But his administration was rocked by scandals and some branded him a weak leader. The brand stuck and Ingraham, who returned as FNM leader in 2005, defeated Christie in 2007.

In Christie’s second term, from 2012 to 2017, he established the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), National Health Insurance, a National Development Plan Steering Committee, and a new constitutional commission.

He also regularized web shopping gaming, despite voters voting against it in a referendum in 2013.

The Christie administration also introduced value-added tax, a move that was hugely controversial.

In 2016, Christie called a constitutional referendum to eliminate gender discrimination from the constitution. But it failed and many opined that it was also a rejection of the PLP.

The PLP was swept out of office less than a year later in 2017. Christie became the first sitting prime minister to lose his seat. He lost by four votes.



Minnis

Minnis and the FNM were elected in May 2017, promising a new approach to government, including transparency and accountability and systems based on meritocracy.

While in office, Minnis purchased the Grand Lucayan resort on Grand Bahama, which remains a financial burden to this day for taxpayers.

His government, however, was successful in bringing the long-term problems at the New Providence Landfill under control.

It also negotiated a deal for the creation of a new Nassau Cruise Port. The $300 million port opened on May 26, 2023 with Prime Minister Davis touting the economic opportunities it will bring.

Minnis’ time in office was more defined, however, by the challenges he faced than any major initiative or accomplishment.

He served until 2021 when he called an election eight months before one was constitutionally due, and lost.

Minnis struggled to get many of his initiatives off the ground, including the Over-the-Hill plan to empower inner-city communities with tax concessions and incentives.

Though he promised electoral reforms — including campaign finance legislation, the creation of an independent electoral commission and boundaries commission, the institution of term limits for prime minister and the introduction of a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament — such pledges went unfulfilled.

In 2019, Hurricane Dorian devastated Grand Bahama and Abaco. The category 5 storm caused over $3 billion in damage.

Six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the global economy to a standstill.

In The Bahamas, the tourism industry was shut down.

Minnis was lambasted for his administration’s response to the twin crises.

Many on Abaco and Grand Bahama accused the government of not moving swiftly to help people rebuild their lives and homes.

The COVID-era lockdowns, curfews, and emergency orders created widespread frustrations and disaffection among Bahamians.

Minnis — who became the sole competent authority under law — became hugely unpopular as his administration grappled with major crises.

Minnis said his administration did its best.

“Throughout each crisis, my government worked hard to assist the Bahamian people,” he said in September 2021.

“On the northern islands, we have had to rebuild roads, water systems, schools, docks, bridges and other critical infrastructure.

“In the pandemic, we provided tens of millions of dollars per month in food and unemployment benefits to citizens, along with tax credits to businesses. We fought hard to secure more than half a million doses of three of the best vaccines in the world.”

Amid a violent wave of COVID, a burdened healthcare system and a rising death count, Minnis called an election in 2021 and he and the FNM were crushed by the PLP under Davis’ leadership.Davis

Davis has been in office for over 20 months. He has outlined an ambitious agenda with plans to bring change to nearly every sector of the country.

He moved swiftly to end the emergency orders, offer free COVID testing, and focus on returning students who were getting left behind because of virtual learning, back to the classrooms.

His administration increased minimum wage and has promised to introduce a livable wage.

Only time will tell how successful his agenda will be.

Building on the work of his predecessors, Davis has made climate change a major focus of his administration and has seen his profile raised in the international community because of it.

The New York Times said Davis has “emerged as one of the most impassioned speakers” on climate change.

At home, there are major domestic issues unfolding. The high rate of violent crime continues to rock New Providence, and raise the fear of crime among citizens and residents.

Davis and his government are also challenged with a worrying illegal immigration problem and the vexing issue of shantytowns, which the prime minister has pledged to tackle.

Additionally, it is getting a reputation of placing undue tax burdens on businesses and citizens, though the prime minister insists the government is merely intent on ensuring that those who owe taxes pay them.

The Bahamas continues to move ever-onward and, while glory is fleeting, the legacy of its leaders is not.

The people who gathered at Clifford Park 50 years ago dreamed of a better and more fair Bahamas.

Bahamians today want a safer country, where they can find jobs, provide for their families and buy a home.

The journey ahead for the next 50 years already has clear guidelines. Will our country survive the climate threat?

Will the next generation of political leaders have the will to make the hard decisions?