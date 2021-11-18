Political tirades or sensationalism?

Dear Editor,

Bahamian politics is like an enigma in a tea cup. In opposition, the political elites say one thing but once in office they do another. We are all interested in fiscal responsibility and transparency or we should be.

When a new administration comes into place, there is a mad rush to expose the antics and suspected behavior of its predecessor, as should be the case. In office, a magnifying glass is employed to shed the bright lights on alleged corruption and/or malpractice by our home grown political luminaries and gurus.

I have lived long enough and hung around these people long enough to understand the mind games and political distractions. These are tools in the trade of politics.

Back in May 2017, one of the first acts of the now mercifully defunct Minnis-led FNM was to have criminal charges laid against the Hon. Shane Gibson and the Hon. Frank Smith., both of whom were exonerated.

Charges against the Hon. Kenred Dorsette are still pending after over four years in limbo. I would hope that the Hon. Senator Ryan Pinder, attorney general, will have those charges withdrawn or a nolle prosequi entered as early as possible.

I also recommend that he file the appropriate lawsuit seeking damages and any other relief available for the savage injustice that would appear to have been inflicted upon him.

In a small society such as ours, everybody knows everybody else, or so we believe. I make no bones that I am a strident supporter of the PLP, from the iconic days of Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling.

He was the man with the original vision for our wonderful nation. Others have come and gone since his heyday but none, so far, has been able to replicate his considerable achievements or duplicate what he saw as the unfolding future of The Bahamas.

I do believe that all incoming administrations have an obligation to examine the conduct of their predecessors in office.

With the ongoing pandemic and the fiscal challenges, I do not wish to see the Davis administration get bogged down in witch hunts and semantics. PLPs are bigger than that or so I hope and pray.

All political parties and politicians are expected to look out for alleged supporters and adherents. Why should one support anybody without an expectation? We put you all in power and we fully expect some of the gravy that accrues naturally. Not necessarily in a hoggish manner, but succor must and should be available within reason.

Grandstanding and hurling bombastic accusations in Parliament, however, has now become the daily fodder. I have no doubt that political favoritism abounds in The Bahamas as is now established — to the victor goes the spoils is a truism on the ground in our wonderful country.

Hon. Vaughn Miller, member of Parliament for Golden Isles and minister of the environment, accused Hon. Shanedon Cartwright, MP for St. Barnabas, of overlooking his constituency insofar as the awards of contracts by the Beaches & Park Authority was concerned while he (Cartwright) held sway.

Miller alleged in the House of Assembly the other day that he and his constituents were treated almost like dirt by Cartwright and the Minnis administration. I fully believe him but is this the right time to be hurling accusations and other things that are now totally irrelevant?

Who cares about cases of sour grapes and more at this critical time when The Bahamas is facing her gravest challenges with the pandemic and a fitful economy?

Miller is now in a position to ensure that Golden Isles in particular will have a reserved space at the political trough.

Innuendos and subtle suggestions are also tools in trade by our politicians.

I have known Cartwright for years and I have no doubt about his stellar character and personal integrity. It must be borne in mind that Miller is also an ordained minister of the gospel and is supposed to display Christian charity at all times where and when possible.

As a political adherent and scholar, I fully appreciate and understand the nuances but please spare me the theatrics. I want this enlightened Davis administration to get on with the real job for which it was elected. Who did what to who last month or last year is totally irrelevant except there were clear cut cases of corruption and malfeasance.

This is a new day in The Bahamas and all we the people want is good governance and fair play.

This phenomenon of “now that I am in charge we got you” is passe and illogical, especially for a person of the cloth. I have absolute faith in the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, OQ, our beloved fresh and innovative prime minister. The PLP has a ton of work to do and now is not the time for name calling on what appears to be a personal level.

Brother Miller is a man after my own heart but in this case, I do not see the logic or necessity to hurl unsubstantiated accusations or suggestions at this time.

I want Miller to deal with what he and the administration are going to do about matters that fall within his important portfolio, no more, no less.

— Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.