Politicizing crime

Three years after being sent unceremoniously on leave by the previous administration, then being insulted with a reassignment to the Ministry of Health, Clayton Fernander on Tuesday became the ninth commissioner of police in an independent Bahamas.

His fate, and that of other senior officers, who had been sent on leave and later reassigned upon the instructions of the former political directorate, changed when the Bahamian people voted Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement (FNM) out of office last September.

Given controversial claims made by the now former Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle last week, regarding the high level of political interference in the police force under Minnis, the former prime minister’s absence from the handover ceremony at Police Headquarters was particularly glaring, especially in light of the presence of former prime ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie.

Minnis said yesterday he had not been invited to the ceremony.

Ten months after Fernander was brought back to the police force, he is now tasked with leading the Royal Bahamas Police Force at a time when it faces grave challenges with a high level of violent crime, primarily on New Providence but also on Grand Bahama.

We are witnessing a bloody state of affairs as criminal elements wreak havoc on our streets. The carnage seems unending.

At 75 murders already for the year, The Bahamas appears on track to exceed the 146 murders recorded in 2015 during the Christie administration and during the command of Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade.

On New Providence and Grand Bahama, many residents are concerned as armed robberies, burglaries, sexual assaults and other serious crimes also remain of significant concern.

When in office, political leaders like to remind us that finding the solutions to crime is everyone’s business – and indeed it is. The government alone cannot get a handle on the situation.

When in opposition, those same political leaders often use crime as a political tool to expose what they term government incompetence in ensuring the safety of Bahamians.

The most memorable and infamous example, to date, regarding the politicization of crime occurred ahead of the general election in 2012 when then-Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Deputy Leader Philip “Brave” Davis cried holy hell when billboards that had been erected in tourist areas highlighting the number of murders under the Ingraham administration were taken down.

Davis at the time accused Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham of “suppressing free speech”. He declared at the time, “Mr. Ingraham has always been a bully. Now, he seeks to be a dictator.”

“The fact is there were more than 490 murders in this country [under the Ingraham administration],” Davis said. “We can not run away from that …”

By August 2016, under the Christie administration, there had been 524 murders with then-opposition leader Dr. Hubert Minnis highlighting the PLP’s “failure” on crime.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple lockdowns, murders decreased 23 percent over 2019. The count rose 63 percent in 2021.

Minnis and then-National Security Minister Marvin Dames noted that the government alone could not find the answers to crime, though it was committed to providing the necessary resources to the police force and the judiciary.

After six men were shot dead on Jerome Avenue in April 2021, PLP Leader Davis demanded that Dames explain to the public how he intends to ensure public safety and security.

No arrests were ever made in that matter.

With a new PLP administration in place, the current National Security Minister Wayne Munroe says the government’s crime plan is incorporated in “Vision 2040”, the National Development Plan drafted under the Christie administration.

For his part, the new commissioner has promised bold action, revealing that 41, or 55 percent, of the murder victims this year were suspects in murder cases who were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

While it may sound trite to highlight the need for a holistic effort involving multiple stakeholders to address the crime crisis, the hypocrisy in politicians politicizing crime has shown to be unhelpful in identifying solutions.

We should take no comfort in being told that gang members are primarily killing gang members.

The safety of our communities remains in grave jeopardy.