Popular food vendor incubator Tin Ferl making a comeback

Tin Ferl Pop-Up Collective has reorganized and is calling on all culinary vendors to re-establish contact, as they renew their commitment to being an incubator for small, mobile entrepreneurs, the group said in a statement that also announced its new board members.

Tin Ferl became popular through the COVID-19 pandemic as an outdoor location where pop-up food and drink vendors could gather and receive help marketing their products and things like gas and ice.

Tin Ferl became a strong brand until the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts – where the pop-up food market was held – needed to sever the relationship.

The market then moved to the Access Accelerator/Small Business Development Centre’s Gladstone Road location, but the move never gained the traction that the Mackey Street location commanded. Now the group is back with expanded plans.

“As a pop-up, collective-first organization, we support micro food and beverage operators, food truck owners, and pop-up craft vendors in delivering incredible Bahamian culinary experiences,” the statement said.

“Through events, vending opportunities, and advocacy, we aim to strengthen vendors in The Bahamas.

“With a rich history of unforgettable culinary encounters, Tin Ferl is pleased to introduce its new chairman, Ariannah Wells. With her expertise and passion, Chairman Wells will lead Tin Ferl towards an exciting future.”

Wells said in the statement that the collective hopes to make a “lasting impact” through supporting Bahamian brands and businesses.

According to the statement, Tin Ferl hopes to make vendors part owners of a new festival they plan to hold annually.

“Tin Ferl invites vendors to join this culinary revival and offers an exceptional platform for showcasing their creations,” the statement said.

“Corporate partners are also welcome to explore collaborations and sponsorship opportunities.

“As Tin Ferl renews its commitment to culinary excellence and pop-up collective engagement, we invite patrons, vendors, partners, and food enthusiasts to join us.

“Our next focus is our signature annual festival, where vendors become owners, raising funds for advocacy and brand development.”

Tin Ferl’s new board includes Chairman Wells; DeMar Charlton, vice chairman; Alicia “Puppy’ Robinson”, vice operations chairman; Angelo Barr, crystal clear treasurer; Kendrick Delaney Jr., vice treasurer and board advisor; Brandon Kemp, board advisor; Stephen Sands, marketing architect; Felix Munroe, development and fundraising lead; George Robinson, content architect; and Daphne Smith-Bethel, super coordinator extraordinaire.