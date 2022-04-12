Port to continue absorbing costs for foreseeable future

Despite rising fuel prices, and the fact that its business is heavily dependent on fuel and oil for operations, Arawak Port Development Company (APD) President Dion Bethell said the company will continue to absorb increased costs for the foreseeable future.

In recent days there has been a greater cry for relief from businesses and consumers as fuel prices approach $7.00 per gallon and the sticker price of goods and items leaps.

Though the government has said it has no intention of intervening in the form of tax breaks or tax caps, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced last week that he brokered a 38 percent discount on shipping from the Far East.

Speaking to the rising costs, Bethell said while it will carry the burden, APD is confident business will return to pre-COVID levels in the not-too-distant future to make up for the shortfall.

“We have committed at APD to not increase our fees at this time. There are certain variable costs in any business that fluctuates based on uncontrolled components, one of which is fuel. Another one that we have very little control over is electricity. One of the biggest unknowns for a lot of the cargo that comes in now is the trucking fees of US-originated cargo, their inland trucking fees have increased enormously and hence you’ve seen in recent times – especially since COVID – a huge increase in their underlying shipping costs associated with inland or intermodal trucking. And then on the ocean side of it, the fuel surcharge is also high,” he said.

“Our business is fuel dependent, for our cranes and all of the heavy equipment that operate here at the cay to get those containers back on and off of the vessels to interface with the customers. Our business is heavily fuel dependent, but again APD has committed to not increasing its fees at this time… as things get back to some sort of normalcy, those things will hopefully level off.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic ground business to a halt, APD processed 131,734 inbound/outbound twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2019.

At the end of 2021 it was 17 percent below pre-pandemic levels, at 118,962 TEUs.

“In terms of our volume, we have not quite reached our pre-COVID volumes even though we are trending in a positive direction,” Bethell said, adding that there is no point defined as yet as to when the company believes it would need to stop absorbing rising costs.

“The cargo still continues to come in and like most agencies we tried ensure that we have some revenue streams that are not necessarily dependent on the shipping-related revenue. Diversification is key. I get that some businesses can’t, but notwithstanding 85 to 95 percent of our revenue comes from shipping revenue streams, we’ll continue as is.”

Gas prices topped at $6.25 this week, while diesel is roughly a dollar less.