Funeral Service for the Late Portia Maxene Pinder Pyfrom aged 80, of South Ocean Drive, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 4th February 2023 at St. Christopher’s Church, Lyford Cay. Officiating will be The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Boyd Sr. assisted by The Venerable Keith N. Cartwright. Interment will follow in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Shirley Street.

Portia is survived by One son: Vernon Nairn, Jr.; Stepsons: Jamal and Vanaz Nairn; Stepdaughter: Giselle Pyfrom (Michelle Wilshire); Granddaughters: Danielle Nairn (Amanual) Archer-Hilare, Andrea Fitch, Patrice Bridges; Grandson: Kennon Nairn, Jr.; Great grandchildren: Lamar Miller, Kyson Hilaire, Avory Fitch; Daughter-in-law: Terri Nairn; Sister-in-law: Maudline Pinder; Numerous nieces and nephews including: Michelle Downing Mosley, Deborah (Richard) Balfour, Donna Storr, Kim Bowe, Dr. Francine Pinder, Crystal Bethell, Kathy Rae Pinder, Ingrid Pinder, Gina (Nikki)/(Dave) Lafordge, Ria Pinder, Bernadette Weech, Keva ((William) Campbell, Camille (Clinton) Moss, Phillippa Marshall, Daphne (Charles) Brooks, Charlene Pinder Bosfield, Natascha Pinder, and Christine and children of the late Cynthia Pinder Lunn. Nephews include Craig (Angela) Pinder, Warren Andrew (Patricia) Pinder, Brent (Yasanomi) Darville, Douglas (Shirley) Storr, Julian Pinder, Ronald Pinder, Jr., Peter Pinder, Julian (Kayla) Marshall, Brian Marshall, Stephen Pinder, Clifford Pinder, Ashley Pinder and Dwayne Pinder and Timothy Young; Numerous great grand nieces and nephews including: Anthony and Anton Downing, Andre Downing, Anwar Downing, Tony Clemons, Brittney Toote, Brittany (Christopher) Treco, Natassia (Leslie) Wright, Shantiqua Rolle, Sharminique Ritchie, Ronald Pinder lll, Justin Bates, Ashley (Nadeem) Sidiqqui, Stephan (Trish) Pinder, Chauncey Tynes lll, Cory Tynes, Nicole Farquharson, Benson Farquharson, William Moultrie, Clevelynn Rodgers and many great great nieces and nephews; Dear friends and family members including: Diane Bingham, the Davis and Dames families, Mr. Vernon Nairn Sr. and the Haven family, Leslie and Gina Pinder, Margo and Michelle Virgill, Swithun (Lorene) Burrows and family, Cleomie Parker and family, Christine Burrows and family, Celestine Williams, Ted Cooper, Winifred and Norma Turnquest, John (“Timer”) Turnquest, Michael (Andrea) Cooper and family, Greg Cooper and family, Dorothy Hield Saunders, Stanley (Donna) Smith, Allan Smith, Anne Campbell Bease, Sandra Gordon, Anatolle , Donna Wallace, Janet Pyfrom, Maggie Colebrook, the St. Christopher’s Family, Bishop and Mrs. Laish Boyd, Canon Keith N. Cartwright, Gracene Burrows, Paula Miller Darville and family, the Darling and Yearwood families, Mrs. Christine Burrows Williams and Sharon Aranha Wood (godchild), Maria Thompson, Joyce and Kimberly Bain and family, the South Ocean Community and a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 3rd February, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.