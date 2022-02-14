Post-storm domes still with shipper, incurring fees

Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Executive Chairman Alex Storr said yesterday that nearly $1 million in demurrage has been accumulated on 48 shipping containers containing domes.

The previous administration spent more than $6 million on nearly 200 domes that were supposed to be used as temporary housing for residents on Abaco and Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian, a monster Category 5 storm, which devastated the islands in 2019 and left thousands displaced.

The government planned to set up 250 domes on Abaco in a tent city.

But that never materialized.

“The domes are housed in storage containers,” Storr said. “These are the same containers they were shipped in. But the majority of them have not been moved out of these containers and so Tropical Shipping has been charging demurrage on the containers since then.

“I think it’s some place in the area of 48 containers in total and, at my last check, the total on that demurrage was around $900,000 but it’s [grown] since then.”

He said $40 is charged on each container daily which totals just over $1,900 daily for the containers.

Storr said the government did not get its money’s worth for the project.

“I compare the domes to the project done by Rotary on Sweeting’s Cay where they were able to build complete houses for anywhere from $68,000 to $74,000,” he said.

“The price of these domes, despite what was told to the public, is quite near to that number.”

Storr described the domes situation as “a nightmare”.

“I am still doing investigations on them so I don’t want to say much on them,” he said.

“But I will say that they were inadequate for the purpose and for our climate; they were inadequate.”

Then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had touted the domes as the answer to the housing crisis, especially on Abaco, that resulted from the storm.

More than two years later, less than half of the domes have actually been utilized, according to Storr.

He said 39 domes were installed near Spring City and roughly a dozen were installed on properties across Abaco.

“Of that 200, it’s safe to say that less than 100 have actually been installed,” Storr said.

“I don’t even know how many we are in possession of because the trailers with the domes in Abaco at least were not secured. The property was not secured. There was no security.

“The trailers themselves were not secured and that is one of the things we found when we went to Abaco. We visited the site and found all the trailers opened. There were parts all over the ground, all over the place.”

Many Dorian survivors continue to raise concerns over the pace with which the government has moved to implement its plans for housing assistance on Abaco.

Last July, then-Minister of State for Disaster Reconstruction Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said there was no longer a significant demand for a community of domes.

“I am of the view that the domes no longer be constructed simply because of the fact that they were meant for temporary housing,” she said.

“Now, that does not disregard the fact that there may be individuals who still want the domes. And in this instance, if there are persons out there who are requesting them, I think we have to give them to those individuals.

“But, from what we’ve seen on the ground, persons aren’t necessarily asking for the domes anymore per se. And the ones who are, we definitely have to ensure that they receive them. But the others, it’s a very, very complex situation in erecting those.”

The DRA’s work was thrust into the spotlight last week after it was revealed that former DRA Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith is suing the authority for more than $400,000 for breach of contract.

A writ of summons that was filed in the Supreme Court revealed that Forbes-Smith, who resigned as Senate president to take the job at the DRA following Dorian, received over $150,000 in salary and benefits as managing director.

On Friday, while speaking during a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Storr said it is up to Bahamians to decide if they got value for their money given how much Forbes-Smith was paid and the quality of the DRA’s work under her leadership.

“As I said when we were in Grand Bahama, I know the amount that is being asked for in the suit is almost half a million dollars,” he said.

“I ask the question: do you know how many people the DRA can help with half a million dollars? And so, if you look at the projects that were done by Rotary in Sweeting’s Cay, with $1 million they helped almost 33 families.

“At half a million dollars, at least 17 families could be helped with that money. We are now faced with where we may have to now pay that one person.”