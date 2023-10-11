Potential Gibson nomination faces pushback  from some

Some Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) branch members in West Grand Bahama and Bimini are rejecting calls from their associations’ executives to support former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson as the PLP’s candidate in the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

The branch members say they want a fresh, young candidate with ties to the community, and are curious why a former member of Parliament from New Providence is being suggested as a possible contender.

Ken Nottage, a West Grand Bahama PLP branch member and former deputy chief councilor for the area, said yesterday the party’s candidate should come from the community and not have any baggage.

“I think that anyone who is offering themselves now in this by-election, which is going to be a very short election, should be somebody who has knowledge of the people in the community, who’s lived there and who does not have a … past,” Nottage said, “who’s not going to bring any negative media attention to the entire process …”

The area’s MP Obie Wilchcombe died unexpectedly on September 25, shocking supporters, colleagues and many other Bahamians and setting the stage for a by-election.

The Nassau Guardian reported on Tuesday that letters of support have been written by some party branch executives in support of Gibson, who previously represented Golden Gates, being nominated to represent the PLP in the constituency.

However, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell has characterized this movement as “rogue conduct,” saying, while an official selection process has not begun, the candidate will be chosen from the pool of aspirants who were considered ahead of the 2021 general election. Mitchell has also said that no former House of Assembly members are a part of that pool.

Nottage, who supports Chief Passport Officer Kingsley Smith for the nomination, thinks the letters written by PLP branch executives do not reflect the opinions of the wider constituency.

“I think the wider community supports a pool of candidates [who] are local and have been working in the community, [have] shown some activism in the community. Those are the people that they want,” he said.

He also said, “We have others [who] are coming in and what they are causing is a division among us and that is not what we want.

“Mr. Wilchcombe worked very hard to keep the community together even when he lost to Pakesia Parker in 2017. He was still the caretaker for the community for the PLP.

“We decided we are not going to corrupt his memory with any politics at this time. So it’s very disheartening that people have gone above and beyond to present themselves as candidates, not familiar with the terrain or the indigenous people of the community. I don’t know what this [eagerness] is all about to get into politics right now. It brings great concern to the community.”

Asked if he meant Gibson was causing division, he said, “Yes, I mean Mr. Gibson. The wider community is trying to understand where this is coming from because they don’t know Mr. Gibson other than seeing him on TV …”

Jaquan Brennen, a member of the PLP’s Bimini branch and chairman of the Progressive Young Liberals’ Bimini association, shared similar sentiments.

Brennen said a letter of support for Gibson written by Bimini branch chairwoman Kitty Saunders is not representative of the wider community. He said residents he has spoken to want a “young person”.

“To me, it is not the consensus of the people,” Brennen said.

“It could be a personal favoritism for Shane Gibson, but based upon the consensus of persons I speak to, which represents the majority – the whole – they are not in favor of Shane Gibson.

“They’re talking about young blood. … They are looking for a young person [who] can put their foot on the ground and can get things done.”

He added, “I’m learning now that a lot of persons are not even aware of the letter. I had a conversation yesterday (Monday) with a few stalwart councilors and they were totally in disagreement with that letter and also with her choice. They do not agree; they are saying based upon what assessment, how did she get to that conclusion?”

In a September 27 letter to Prime Minister and PLP Leader Philip Davis, PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Mitchell, and PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright, Saunders wrote that branch executives met last month and have “unanimously decided” to offer Gibson their full support as the by-election candidate.

Asked about this, Brennen was doubtful the meeting was well-attended.

“… I don’t understand what number of personnel would have attended a meeting at 12 o’clock in the day when you have persons who are to work,” he said.

“You had a meeting that was held [at] 12 p.m. in the middle of the day to do God knows what, and then later on in the following days and weeks you heard that a letter was sent endorsing Shane Gibson.

“Me personally, I have a voting bloc of over 100 plus young persons and the discussion was brought up last night in a group chat and everyone, about 90 percent of the persons in my group chat, were not in agreement with the Shane Gibson nominee, especially when you have persons like Bimini’s own Senator Randy Rolle and West Grand Bahama’s Kingsley Smith.”

Darron Sturrup, an executive of West Grand Bahama branch #2 and former chair of the group, thinks Smith and Paco Deal are good options for the nomination.

He said Gibson has had his time.

“I’m trying to figure out what is the reasoning for anyone to say, to make [the] recommendation for the honorable gentleman from out of Nassau to come this way to fulfill the vacancy,” Sturrup said.

“I think that would be very insulting to the future of any of our upcoming persons [who] want to seek a career in politics in the near future.

“So what are you saying to them? When will be the right time for them? I think that this is the right time right now … and I pray and trust that the prime minister in his wisdom will go with someone [who] is young and has the potential of developing and growing just the same way how our fallen hero [Wilchcombe] has done and represent us well.”

On Monday, Gibson told The Nassau Guardian that he “would accept” a PLP nomination for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election if it was offered to him.