Power company says it’s probing its purchase of generator from Forbes-Smith

A spokesperson for the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) said yesterday it is investigating the matter surrounding its purchase of a generator from former Senate president and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) coordinator Kay Forbes-Smith.

Forbes-Smith is also former managing director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), but information in the public domain purports to show she sold the power company the generator two weeks before her DRA appointment, but while she was Senate president and involved with NEMA in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The company declined to provide additional details on the “investigation” or when it was first approached about purchasing the generator.

Questions regarding Forbes-Smith’s sale of the generator to the power company were raised after emails, an invoice and other purported documents were leaked via social media last week.

Two of the emails appear to show correspondence between two executives at GBPC regarding the purchase of the generator.

In the first email, which is dated November 19, 2019, a GBPC executive wrote that he had decided that the power company will purchase the generator for $16,000 from Forbes-Smith.

“You can use it for a substation project or…as a back up for one of the small solar [and] storage projects in the east,” he wrote.

“Please work through procurement to make the transaction happen and have it removed and put into our possession.”

In the second email, another executive appeared to forward the email to another GBPC employee to ask that they create requisition for $16,000 for Forbes-Smith.

In a statement released on Sunday, Forbes-Smith said the power company’s acquisition of the generator “was in the works” before she became involved in NEMA.

Her appointment to the NEMA post was announced a week after Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco.

She said she “acquired” the generator shortly after the hurricane in September 2019 for her private home and was later told by an engineer that it was not “purpose-fit for residential use” and so she sold it to the power company.

Forbes-Smith is suing the DRA for more than $400,000, alleging breach of contract in relation to the decision of the Davis administration to terminate her contract after it took office.

“I believe this to be a conscious and coordinated witch-hunt, designed to intimidate me into abandoning the proceedings,” she said of the “malicious” claims made against her on social media over the generator sale.

“This underhanded campaign has now culminated in a bold-faced, malicious lie. It is claimed that while serving as the managing director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, I stole, and then sold, for personal profit, a generator that had been donated to the government of The Bahamas as part of the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.”

But Forbes-Smith declined to say how she came to acquire the generator after Dorian.