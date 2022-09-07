Power surges result in ice shortage on the island

Frequent power surges have caused a shortage of ice in the capital, with the largest manufacturer of ice lamenting what has been an age-old problem.

Sean Cartwright, who owns Chilly Willy Ice, said power surges have damaged his $16,000 motors and made it impossible for him to operate at full capacity and service the dozens of businesses and industries that depend on ice.

“I know that our ice meets an international standard and I’m not sure that any other company here meets the standards that we do. We supply the hospitals, we supply the hotels… the fishermen, gas stations, food stores, all the marinas as well,” he told Guardian Business at the Chilly Willy Ice plant on Mackey Street yesterday, where on the outside of its perimeter fence was a sign that read “no ice”.

“We are in operation with only two of the machines and we cannot run three of them because we’ve had a power problem. We’ve had some burnouts. When the power goes down it has

adverse effects on our system, and when it comes down with lower than higher voltages it affects our systems. So we’ve had motors that burned out, breakers that have tripped. BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) just had to change our transformers for us because they found one of the legs coming in from their supply to our transformer was not getting sufficient power to it.

“So, they had to change the transformer for us, which helped us out a lot. But then when the power went into our electrical room to feed our 1,200-amp power box inside, where the power comes in to feed our breakers, it burnt out on the top before it even got to the 1,200 amp fuse. So right now, we are hooked up temporarily because we have to order that fuse from Canada, no one around here has it, they have to make that. Over the past week there was another power surge and the machine shut down.”

This isn’t a new problem for Cartwright, who has said in the past he had reputable electrical companies put together damage reports for him to submit to BPL.

“I’ve never really gone back to receive anything from BPL for that over the last several years. I did it about four years ago and even though I had it written up by a legit company, they still said that it wasn’t their problem. So, it’s out of my hands. But right now, the situation that we’ve been having to work around and with over the last several years has all been electrical,” he said.

The problems have been compounded in recent months, however, as demand for ice has skyrocketed.

“I have three machines up but I can only run two of them along with my reverse osmosis system and my pump system, because of the amount of power that those machines pull. So with my temporary setup I can only work off of two machines. I cannot pull the voltage until I can get that 1,200-amp fuse from Canada and that’s going to take over a month to even deal with that,” he said when asked what customers should expect in terms of ice supply.

“I’ve been trying to get some ice to all parts of the island, because we have boxes all over the island, we are the largest company. So I try to take care of the west, the central and the east side, and I try to send a little bit of ice to all so they can get some. But right now with the way we’re operating and as hot as it is, it’s like whatever I send them, it’s gone the next day and it’s back to square one again. And when the hospital calls me I have make that a priority.”

Cartwright said his ice meets top international standards and is tested monthly to ensure it is safe for consumption, that’s why his company is the only provider of ice to hospitals and resorts on the island.

“Knowles Laboratory comes here and inspects our water and our ice on a monthly basis, to ensure that our water is where it should be. That’s an additional expense that we pay.”