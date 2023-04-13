What a beautiful and thought-provoking text for us today, in light of what God has done for us as a people with the hosting of CARIFTA 50 in the very year that we will be celebrating 50 years as an independent nation.

Comprising of a population of under 500,000, God has provided for us as a people to be an example to the world to come to our shores and see the manner of our bearing. Not that we are without flaws, but the goodness of God outshines the happenings here and there that beset us.

Are there complaints? There are many who refuse to give thanks to God for their existence, provision and healing. To be really lacking in this country is not in many cases because of circumstances, but our lack of trust in the God of all creation, who hears our moans and cries. Many have come to our country as poor as can be and are now laden with riches and holdings. They see The Bahamas as a land of opportunities for those who would seize it. It is time for us to rise and “take up our beds of adverse circumstances” that have held us down for so long, and walk the path of success.

The psalmist today is reminding us that there are many benefits for us if only we would praise the God from whom all blessings flow.

I am extremely happy, along with many others, to bless the Lord today in my soul and being for the things He has done for us in our lives. He forgives all our iniquities and heals diseases. He redeems us from destruction and showers us with loving kindness and tender mercies. Benefits. He satisfies our mouth with good things and keeps us youthful.

God is slow to anger, but He will not always chide: neither will He keep His anger forever. Benefits. He pitieth us, knows our frame and weaknesses, and remembers that we are mere human and dust of the earth.

As we are on the march to 50 years as an independent nation, let us put away those things that are not worthy of excelling as a people – hate, malice, wishful thinking, evil devices, ingratitude, doom and gloom, following false gods and teachings, dishonesty, murders, enriching the rich at the terrible and inhumane expense of the poor – such deeds downgrade the moral, social and spiritual conscience of any nation. Rather, let us heed the admonition of the Apostle Paul to the people of Philippi and do whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report. If there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things, benefits, for the people of our land.



