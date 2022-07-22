Pratt goes off to school to further swimming career

Adreil Pratt, 14, had a strong showing at the 2022 Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s 50th National Swimming Championships – her final swimming competition before she heads off to Jacksonville, Florida, to continue her education.

Pratt snagged four bronze medals, winning them in the 50, 100 and 200 meters (m) breaststroke events and the 200m mixed medley relay. She also placed fourth in the 100m backstroke, was fifth in the 200m backstroke and sixth in the 50m backstroke event. Pratt advanced to the finals in all of the races she competed in.

The young swimming star now prepares to attend the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, entering the 10th grade. The school is known for producing some of the greatest swimming athletes in the world, including Olympians. Bahamian swimming legend Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace is an alumnus of the school.

Pratt is a member of the Black Marlins Swim Club operated by Macfit 360 on West Bay Street. Her coaches are former Olympian Allan Murray and his wife Christine.

She is the daughter of Member of Parliament for Marathon and Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming, who is her biggest supporter. Rahming was joined by members of Adriel’s fan club who came out to support her during the races. They included her little brother, her father and his fiancee, spiritual advisor Prophetess Sheena Moss and Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Marathon Branch Trevor Seifert.

In addition to her athletic prowess, young Pratt is known for her poise and endearing personality. She is also skilled in the sport of cycling. Pratt looks forward to excelling in the sport of swimming and representing her country on the world stage.