Pratt: I’m humbled by appointment

Reacting to the announcement that she will be sworn in as the country’s 12th governor general in an independent Bahamas, former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said yesterday she is “humbled” by the opportunity to serve the Bahamian people once again and pledged to be a governor general for the people.

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced yesterday that Pratt will be sworn in as governor general on September 1.

“I’m humbled by it,” she told The Nassau Guardian.

“I’m grateful and thankful to God. I thank my prime minister and the Bahamian people for this opportunity. I aim to do one thing and that is to serve The Bahamian people, to help them and to bring them along with me.”

In a statement, Davis said Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith has indicated his intention to demit office on August 31. Sir Cornelius has been in the role since June 2019.

Pratt, 77, said she feels blessed that she is still able to make a meaningful contribution at her age.

“What it means to me is that I am blessed to be able to continue to help my people in a positive way. When you look at where I’ve come from and every level that I’ve come from, it was all about helping my people.

“My job is to make certain that all of the people are recognized.

“I want to be able to reach those that we have forgotten, special children, people that others have put aside. These are things I want to do. I want to reach people, particularly my young men.”

Pratt, who was the member of Parliament for St. Cecelia for 15 years, also served as the first female deputy prime minister and first female minister of national security.

Pratt has also served as deputy to the governor general multiple times.

She said her various roles over the years have prepared her for what’s to come.

“I have the training,” she said.

“I know how it works. It’s still a learning process with some things, but I know that I will do well.

“I’ve been there before, I know what it is to lead this nation. I’m excited in a sense. I’m not afraid or worried that I can’t do it. I know I can do it because God is with me.

“I believe God has been preparing me since I entered Parliament.”

She added: “Whenever God calls me home, I want the people to say there was once a woman from the heart of the inner city who made a difference for her people.”

Davis expressed confidence that Pratt’s appointment will be widely accepted as a “representation of Bahamians everywhere due to the character and contributions which distinguish her as a nationalist of the highest order”.

He thanked Sir Cornelius for his distinguished service and wished him well.