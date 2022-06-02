Pray to God to ease the flow on His children

And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters. And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so. – Genesis 1:6 -7



It is not uncommon to turn to world news and listen to news of natural disasters caused by dangerous floods brought on by constant rainfall, and the loss of hundreds of lives, homes, property and harvest! It is being circulated that a few hours of rain have brought on severe flooding to areas that are touted as the perfect upscale place to live, and that they now join the flood with the ridiculed and scorned areas of the inner city. Is God any respecter of persons? Simply put, no! And there is warning of inclement and a very wet weather ahead for the week for The Bahamas.

For years, there are many areas of our land that do not need a gallon of water to bring about flooding and for this, criticism has been heaped high on developers; but in recent days, flooding is happening in areas never affected. So when this weather statement was made I began to pray to God to spare us from even more flooding.

We go to the dawn of creation; God is in the heavens above and everything is beautiful, and in its place – so much so that the beauty far exceeds comprehension and God is ready to use the heavenly plan of creation for duplication. Below the heavens is water and deep and heavy darkness. Light is called forth and light appears. The light is separated from the darkness and named as day and night on the first day.

Then God commanded, “Let there be a dome to divide the water and to keep it in two separate places” and it was done, thus separating the water under it from the water above it. The name for the dome was sky, thus ending the second day.

Then God commanded, “Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place and let the dry land appear” – and it was so, naming the land Earth. The water which had come together God named sea and was pleased with what he saw.

Then He commanded the Earth to produce all kinds of plants, those that bear grain and those that bear fruit and it was done. So, the Earth produced all kinds of plants and God was pleased as to what was done on the third day.

Many people are aloof and turn deaf ears and dim eyes as to what is happening to climate change. But, the constant lifestyles of mankind, most times burdened with selfishness and greed, causes the floods from above to fall on no place other than the earth, and the Earth bending to the heavy load makes way for the waters below exceeding their boundary causes severe devastation to mankind.

The constant rain of 40 days and 40 nights of the days of Noah did not come from below but above, and there is no other element more dangerous than water because it is everywhere. Up above my head there is water, below my feet is water, to the north there is water, to the south there is water, to the east there is water and to the west there is water. Where shall I hide?

No, this is no time for blame, for great mansions and impressive buildings on strong and solid foundations were swept away when the force of the waters let loose. Many years ago, and every now and then, I cried out about how God designed ridges for our protection against the floods that will come, and we cut down every protective hill and created floodgates for the water to come through and envelop us.

So, as I write, the rain is coming down like sheets from the sky, and I take the opportunity to pray to God that He eases the flow avoiding an overflow on His children here below. Lord you know that we are but children weak and cannot take much.



