Premium Processed Foods seeking to source sheep tongue abroad

The manufacturer of a well-known orange package of pre-prepped sheep tongue has a good problem, his demand is outstripping supply.

Premium Processed Foods Limited’s owner David Turnquest wants to raise more than $170,000 in order to source sheep tongue abroad.

That new supply would bring down his costs, expand his operation and make sheep tongue souse more affordable, he told Guardian Business yesterday. Turnquest said that 170,000 would also help to pay off a prior debt that comes due next month. He added that he is willing to work with any serious investor of group of investors.

According to Turnquest, sheep tongue souse sells better than any other souse in The Bahamas.

Turnquest said with the injection of capital, he could right-size his operation and increase his staff complement.

“The purpose of this initial raise is to reduce our costs for the raw product by 35 percent,” said Turnquest.

“What it also does for Premium Processed Foods is it also saves us 20 percent on operations in terms of boiling time, peeling time, cutting time, inventory supply, and having to go back and forth to pick up. So, it saves us on two of those fronts.”

He explained that the injection of money will also help the company begin the processing of other delicacies, like crab and conch.

According to Turnquest, while he wants to have a local supply of sheep tongue, there was a period when his supply was cut off for weeks. That inconvenience convinced him that he needed to increase his supply chain by ordering from abroad. He said his wholesale supplier will be able to supply all of the inventory he needs to sate the country’s unending appetite for sheep tongue.

“It’s a no-brainer because of how much savings has already been established through conversations with the overseas supplier, and also how efficient it would make Premium Processed Foods by providing a more quality and sustainable product. In The Bahamas, all of the suppliers here ran out of sheep tongue for a period of four weeks on one or two occasions,” said Turnquest.