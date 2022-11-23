Prestigious Caribbean Baseball Cup set for Nassau

Within days, the prestigious Caribbean Baseball Cup will stage its fourth annual competition on Bahamian soil, thanks to the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA).

Senior league baseball action returns to Nassau in a big way on Sunday December 4 when Team Bahamas faces Caribbean powerhouse teams from Cuba, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Curacao – the tournament’s defending champions.

During the week-long competition, there will be three games per day at the new Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre. This is the fourth annual Caribbean Baseball Cup, but it’s the first time it’s being held here in The Bahamas.

After addressing the media during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly briefing, members of the BBA’s local organizing committee (LOC) paid a courtesy call on Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith, who expressed appreciation for their voluntary work to the success of the Caribbean Baseball Cup.

Led by BBA President Sam Rodgers and the association’s secretary general Theodore Sweeting, the LOC members included Lyrone Burrows, Jennifer Isaacs, Mario Ford, Judy Charlton, and chief umpire Martin “Pork” Burrows.

The courtesy call was organized by Tommy Stubbs, member of the Governor General Volunteer Bahamas (GGVB) Committee, who is also spearheading the promotion for the upcoming baseball tournament. GGVB members in attendance were Arthurnique Jones, Anthony “Ace” Newbold and Sandena Neely, also of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The governor general told the group that The Bahamas can never compensate them for their contributions to this and other efforts over the years, and encouraged them to train the youth to follow in their footsteps. He said he envisions baseball returning as the No.1 sport in The Bahamas.

Making up Team Bahamas will be some of the finest Bahamian players assigned to Major League Baseball (MLB) minor system and attending US colleges. The team manager is Geron Sands.

When the tournament ends on Sunday, December 11, two teams will qualify to compete at next year’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, to which the governor general asked: “Who will be the other team”? He certainly expects Team Bahamas to qualify.