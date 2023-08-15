Preventable dental problems associated with bad habits

Consistent practicing of bad habits generally results in bad consequences. With knowledge and correction, these bad habits can save you from pain and suffering and of course your pocket book. The best part about practicing good habits is they go a long way toward a healthier and happier life.



Drinking soda and fruit juices, especially before bedtime: Like candy, soda could expose your teeth to too much sugar. Soda has citric acid and phosphoric acid, which both damage enamel. And if you think you’re safe with diet soda because they don’t contain sugar, the bad news is that these sodas might contain acid, thanks to artificial sweeteners. Unfortunately, sport drinks are not much better. These are also high in sugar, allowing acid to attack the teeth and cause decay over time. Sticking with pure water is the preferred way to keep your body hydrated.



Drinking alcohol or wine (in excess): There are acids in red and white wine that could damage enamel, as well as lead to rough and porous areas on your teeth that could make them more susceptible to staining and cavities. To prevent staining, you can use a whitening toothpaste. Or you can even try rinsing your mouth with water right after having wine in an effort to prevent stains. Drinking excessive alcohol (two or more drinks per day) dehydrates the body by inhibiting the production of a chemical, antidiuretic hormone which regulates the amount of urine you release. Drinking alcohol actually causes your kidneys to get rid of more water than it would normally, causing dehydration throughout your body. Also, it affects the salivary glands, thus decreasing the flow of saliva causing dry mouth. Dry mouth creates an environment for gum disease. Gum disease has also been linked to higher incidences of cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease. Alcohol drinkers suffer from more gum bleeding than non-drinkers, more plaque build-up and deeper pockets. Dehydration decreases the saliva flow in your mouth, therefore keeping the bacteria attached to the teeth.



Smoking: In addition to staining your teeth, smoking also causes early loss of teeth. Getting rid of cigarettes will help reduce your risk of gum disease, cancer, and other serious oral health issues. Tooth discoloration is just one of several problems associated with smoking. Smokers are three to six times more likely to develop gum disease than nonsmokers. The most common oral problems affecting people who smoke include gum disease, mouth cancer, tooth decay, tooth loss, poor healing and bad breath. In periodontal disease, the tell-tale sign is bleeding upon probing. Smokers, do not usually bleed while brushing because smoking dampens the natural immune response and the toothbrush cannot reach the pockets. This lack of bleeding gives a false sense of security. If you examine a little closer with a probe, the pocket’s depths or bone loss is usually far worse because of smoking.



Playing sports without mouth protection: Contact sports could put your teeth at risk, particularly when you play without protecting your mouth. Simply wearing a mouthguard every time you play will help protect your teeth from the trauma of sudden mouth trauma.



Worst habit: Not seeing a dentist at least once per year. It’s tough to avoid all of the habits above all the time, but seeing your dentist at least once a year could help you keep your teeth and gums but more importantly, catch the disease process early. Most of the pain in dentistry comes from the fees necessary to correct what you could have prevented. Be proactive and visit your dentist.



• Dr. Kendal V. O. Major is the founder and CEO of Center for Specialized Dentistry, which is a comprehensive family dental practice operating in Nassau and Freeport. He is the first Bahamian specialist in gum diseases and dental implants since 1989. He also is a certified Fastbraces provider. His practice is located at 89 Collins Avenue, Nassau at (242)325-5165 or kmajor@csddentistry.com.