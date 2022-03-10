Obituaries

Prince Albert Thompson

Prince Albert Thompson, aged 83 years, of Poitier Ave, Boyd Subdivision and formerly of Bannerman Town, Eleuthera, died at his residence on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughter: Sherylee (Dr. Paul Drummond); Sons: Whitney (Indira) and Dr. Eddison (Dr. Delecia) Thompson; Grandchildren: Ide Thompson, Olufemi, Uri and Seth Williams, Eli, Evan and Kaitlyn Thompson; Sisters: Dorothy (Rodney) Collie and Enith (Bishop John) McIntosh; Brother: Felix (Margaret) Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Phillip Williams and Margaret Thompson.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

