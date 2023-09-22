Funeral service for Prince Pinder, 50 yrs., a resident of Nassau Village, will be held at One Accord Pentecostal Prayer Ministries, Sequoria Street East, Pinewood Gardens, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Bishop Preston Rudolph, assisted by Pastor Ernest Colebrooke & other Ministers. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his:

Mother: Florence Moxey;

Father: George Pinder;

Sisters: Princess Moxey & Tiffany Pinder Douglas;

Brother: Kenrick Pinder

Aunts: Francis Moxey, Zona Martin Moxey, Geneva Pinder & Mertis Nixon

Uncles: Nicolas Greene, Rupert Pinder & Norris Pinder

Nieces: Elizabeth Fowler & Anishka Douglas

Nephews: Kevin Glinton, Troy Pinder, Ramon Moxey, Cameron Moxey, Ricardo Miller,

Christopher Douglas &Tyler Pinder

First Cousins: Kevin Glinton Jr. & Giovanni Barr

Brothers-in-law: Phillip Douglas & Nigel Miller

Special Friend: Shacara Ferguson

Numerous Cousins (too many to mention) & a host of other relatives & friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.