Obituaries

Prince Pinder

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 24, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

For Prince Pinder, 50 yrs., a resident of Nassau Village, died at PMH on Tuesday, August 22m 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Florence Moxey; father: George James Pinder; 1 brother: Kendrick Pinder; 3 sisters: Princess Moxey, Tiffany Pinder & Shenique Pinder; 2 nieces: Anishka Douglas & Elizabeth Fowler; 7 nephews: Kevin Glinton, Ramon & Cameron Moxey, Troy Pinder, Christopher Douglas, Ricardo Miller & Tyler Pinder & host of other relatives & friends including Kevin Glinton Jr.& Giovanni Barr.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 24, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Maleake “Leaky” Gardiner

August 24, 2023

Carrington Wellington Cartwright

August 24, 2023

Howard Randolph Thompson

August 24, 2023

Mevralus “Willie” Aneska

August 24, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button