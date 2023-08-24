Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

For Prince Pinder, 50 yrs., a resident of Nassau Village, died at PMH on Tuesday, August 22m 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Florence Moxey; father: George James Pinder; 1 brother: Kendrick Pinder; 3 sisters: Princess Moxey, Tiffany Pinder & Shenique Pinder; 2 nieces: Anishka Douglas & Elizabeth Fowler; 7 nephews: Kevin Glinton, Ramon & Cameron Moxey, Troy Pinder, Christopher Douglas, Ricardo Miller & Tyler Pinder & host of other relatives & friends including Kevin Glinton Jr.& Giovanni Barr.