Prison officer charged with smuggling drugs into prison

A high-ranking corrections officer was accused of smuggling drugs into the prison inside a pair of shoes.

Chief Officer Herman Major on Monday pleaded not guilty to drug possession with intent to supply and introducing prohibited items into a correctional facility when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Prosecutors allege that on April 20, the 62-year-old smuggled 5 ¾ ounces of marijuana that was concealed in a pair of tennis shoes intended for an inmate.

Major pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $1,500 bail.

McKinney set Major’s trial for June 8.

Meanwhile, two inmates, who appeared in the same court, pleaded guilty after drugs were found in the prison.

Dennis Darville was charged with drug possession with intent to supply after corrections officers found 1 ½ pounds of marijuana in a garbage bag in the cafeteria in medium security.

On March 22, officers watched as Darville and another inmate tried to hide the bag, which contained 10 packages of marijuana and 13 cellphones.

Darville, who is in prison for housebreaking, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

Additionally, Denzel Mills, 27, pleaded guilty to drug possession after police found 21 grams of marijuana in his property.

Police found the drugs hidden in a bar of soap when they searched Mills’ property in medium security.

He was fined $500 or three months in prison. Mills, who is serving time for an unlicensed firearm, said that he would serve the time.

Inspector Timothy Bain was the prosecutor in all cases.