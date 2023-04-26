Private airline to expand charters to Bahamas

Tradewind Aviation has purchased 20 new PC-12 NGX airplanes and has its sights set on The Bahamas to expand its private aviation operation.

The airline is opening a new aircraft base near West Palm Beach International in Florida in September, and plans to offer private charters to this country from its new location.

The company explains in an article on aviation news website Ch-aviation.com that the expansion is part of its growth and development plan.

“As Tradewind broadens its operations, the addition of a southeast base marks a strategic move by Tradewind to bolster its presence in key emerging national markets, and enhance its ability to offer guests private charter solutions throughout the region and between the US and The Bahamas,” the company explained.

“Tradewind’s new Florida base will also prove a strong economic driver in and around the Palm Beach area, while broadening its recruitment opportunities for pilots, ground crew operations, and more – a crucial consideration as the aviation industry continues to face labor shortages.”

The company said the imminent opening of its Palm Beach operation is the answer to a continuing increase in demand for private charter services and regional connectivity.

According to the article, Tradewind Aviation has been operating for 22 years in the US Northeast and 18 years in the Caribbean.

Last year the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) revealed that The Bahamas’ private aviation business saw a boost over its record year of 2021, with more than 188,000 private pilots visiting this country.

“Over the past five years, private aviation delivered more than half a million passengers to Bahamian shores,” revealed a statement from the ministry.

“In 2021 alone, there was an unprecedented spike in private aviation stopovers, more than double that of any recorded in a pre-pandemic year. To date [December 8, 2022], The Bahamas has already surpassed 2021 numbers, with over 188,000 private pilot visitors.

“The Bahamas has 54 airports throughout the archipelago – 25 are private and 29 are government owned. Twenty of them are official ports of entry, equipped with customs and immigration officials to process private pilots’ entries and departures.”

While the MOTIA hosts annual fly-ins regularly, they were stopped over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Dorian.

The statement said The Bahamas is a top destination for private pilots in the Caribbean and the Eastern Seaboard of the US, a designation it has held for years.

“No other destination even comes close to capturing the record that The Bahamas enjoys as the number one destination for private pilot arrivals,” the statement said.

The Bahamas continues to work on pre-clearance facilities for private pilots flying from Florida airports, allowing them to clear customs and immigration before flying over to their island of choice.