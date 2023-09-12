Prop Club reopening at Grand Lucayan

Once identified as one of Grand Bahama’s most popular eatery and entertainment spots, the Prop Club Beach Bar and Grill at Lighthouse Pointe, Grand Lucayan Resort, is set to reopen in the coming weeks after extensive restoration and renovation.

The Prop Club was originally opened in 1999 but closed after Hurricane Matthew damaged the resort in 2016.

In 2018, the government purchased the Grand Lucayan property from Hong Kong-based owners Hutchison Whampoa.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper recently told a radio audience that improvements are being made to the property.

“We are improving the Prop Club, that many may know. We’re opening that soon. That’s going to be fantastic,” he said.

Speaking with host Dwight Strachan while a guest on the “Morning Blend” talk show on Guardian Radio, Cooper continued, “We’re improving Retail Street that you may remember if you know Grand Bahama. There’s going to be more vendor opportunities there.”

He said it is important that the property be utilized while the search for a buyer continues.

“We’re bringing more vibrancy to the hotel. If you go there on any given day, there will be music and dancing at the poolside, so this isn’t a derelict building, you know,” Cooper said.

“We’re bringing life back to Grand Bahama and by doing so, creating opportunities for the vendors in the area.”

Cooper did not disclose the cost of the renovations, but it is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands, as the property was closed for several years.

Grand Bahama News reached out to hotel management for comment, but was informed that a spokesperson will not be available for comment prior to our press deadline.

However, according to the Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Facebook page, the newly renovated beachfront will feature specialty drink and food prepared by locally renowned chefs and mixers.

“All new experiences on Grand Bahama Island awaits you, as we get ready to party just like it’s 1999 all over again at Prop Club Beach Bar and Grill,” the information on the site reads.

While no reopening date is published, the site says, “Get ready for our upcoming extravaganza on the beach. Embrace the excitement, endless joy, delectable eats and oceanfront moments. Your ultimate beach escape is calling … you don’t want to miss out.

“Join us for non-stop good times coming soon.”

Former Prop Club worker Angela Pinder said, “It was a pleasure working in the Prop Club back in the day.”

Pinder said, “The guests and Bahamians were great patrons of the club. They enjoyed the food, the music and the service that we gave them.”

She remembered local DJs playing the latest hits, live bands on weekends and the crowd not wanting to leave.

“It was like they never wanted to go home, even at 3 or 4 a.m. I hope that the new Prop Club can have that same kind of business,” Pinder said.

She believes the reopening of the Prop Club is a signal that Grand Bahama is on its way to success.