Funeral Service for PROPHETESS SHELIA DEAN, age 65 years of #54 Hampton Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God, Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Sobig Kemp assisted by Rev. Robert Lockhart. Interment will follow at the Westgate Memorial Gardens, Hawksbill, Grand Bahama.

Shelia was predeceased by her Mother, Magdalene Simmons; Father: Cecil Jones; Adopted father: Emanuel Simmons; Sisters, Edith and Ernestine; Father-in-law: Laclane Dean; Nieces, Tiffany, and Florence; and Cousin, Wellington.

Precious Memories will linger in the hearts of her loving and devoted husband: Rev. Chad H. Dean; Mother-in-law: Carmetta Dean; Adopted children: Rev. Casey and Catalina Simmons Palacious, Jeremy Knowles, Allison Grant, Leo Jr., All 61 Children at the GB children’s Home during her tenure; Spiritual Daughters: Felicia, Melisa, Netty, and Tavara; Sister: Geralene Davis; Brother: Frank Simmons; Adopted brothers: Rev. Sean Davis, Oscar Deveaux (Maggie), and Brian McIntosh; Three brothers in-law: Clayton, Ron and Price Dean, Adopted sisters: Karen Macintosh, Herriot Paula Moss; Royanne; Joanne Knowles, Denise Davis Uncles: Roosevelt Roberts; Randy, Larry Dean, Adopted brother: Adopted Sister: Joanne Knowles; Sister in-law: Charmaine Watson, Aunts: Althea Clarke, Diana Ferguson, Aunts-in-law: Patsy, Geralene, Vernell (U.S), Patricia Dean, Delma Miller, Marty (U.S); Nephews; Darren, Osbourne Jr., Clayton Jr., Ricarno, Reginald and Rasheed, Nieces: Monique, Latia, Markeisha, Kay Strachan, Claysha, Wayshonda, Abigail, and Denecia; Cousins: Royann, Kirk, Karen Johnson, Shantel, Darrel, Alicia and Fran, Nadia, Leo, Spence, Jamal, Dominique, Tia, Cuetell, Kendra, Kendrick, MeShell (Dennis) and family, Paula, Pam, Emma, Francis, Cheryl, Charmaine, Joan, Tiffany, Emily, Nicola, Helena, Pamela, Willise, Apostle Sharon Johnson (Bishop Anthony) and family, Rosalyn and Bateman and family, Mario and Nedra Jones, Rochelle Jones, Anthony Jones, Florence Dorsett McIntosh and family; Anthony and Bernadette Jones and Rochelle Jones; Special friends: Doris Rolle, Joyce Pratt, Chariese Barrow, Mr. and Mrs. John Bain, Maxwell Munroe, Yvette Smith-Rolle, George and Rosie Bailey; Sis. Claire, Veronica Quant, Lori Jones, Lady Beth Boykin, Bella, Sis. Gibson, Godchildren: Erneskca, Kanesha, Fendi Bethel, Paige Munroe, Denton Britton, Zoe Rahming, Norissa Smith, Raoul, Raphael and Remez Lockhart and a host of other relatives and friends including: Bishop Sobig and First Lady Elizabeth Kemp and Freedom International Ministry family, Rev. Dr. Robert and Minister Rochelle Lockhart and Calvary Temple family, Apostle Anthony and Apostle Anne Grant and Agape House family, Pastor Mark and First Lady Boykin and the Church for all Nations family, Prophetess Maria Green, Ian and Donna Nixon, Jerome and Portia, Sis. Gaitor, Linda Johnson, Elder Shantel and Davin, Paul family, her Florida nieces and nephews, Sandra Johnson, Geri Knowles Shanell Ferguson, Apostle Phillip and Lady Marguerite Munroe, Benita, Island Seas family, Tawari and Cheryl Rodgers, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to list. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Supporting Staff at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.