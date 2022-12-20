Prosecution closes case against man accused of unlawful sexual intercourse

The prosecution on Monday closed its case against a man accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Prosecutors allege that Walter Gray had an illegal sexual relationship with a 13-year-old in 2019.

The pair allegedly had intimate relations in 2020 when she was 14.

Gray has denied the allegations at his trial before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

In her testimony, the teenager said that she propositioned Gray and asked him to take her virginity.

However, the girl was unable to legally consent to the couplings because she was under 16.

Gray is represented by Walter Bain.

Erica Duncombe-Ingraham is the prosecutor.