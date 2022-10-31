Prosecution withdraws murder, attempted murder charges during trial

The trial of two men accused of murder and attempted murder ended without the jury delivering a verdict Friday after the prosecution withdrew the charges against them.

Prosecutors had accused Geovanni Clarke and Dekeil Bowe of the April 13, 2016 shooting that killed Akeem Brennen and injured Ken Rolle. The men were at a traffic light on Robinson Road when they became the victims of a drive-by shooting. After the shooting, Rolle drove to the Traffic Police Station on the East West Highway and Brennen was pronounced dead.

Clarke and Bowe denied the allegations at their trial before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minnis.

After calling several witnesses, the prosecution withdrew the charges before the close of their case by issuing a nolle prosequi. The men were not acquitted and the charges can be reinstated.

Timothy Bailey and Kenny Thompson were the prosecutors and Calvin Seymour and Ryszard Humes made up the defense team.

Bowe was on bail during his trial. However, Clarke remains in prison because he is serving a 27-year sentence for attempted murder.

Clarke was found guilty of shooting Terry Marshall in the face as he left a club on Quintine Alley on April 2, 2016.

Marshall was murdered a month before Clarke’s attempted murder trial began.

The trial judge entered Marshall’s statements to police into evidence. In 2020, the Court of Appeal upheld his conviction.