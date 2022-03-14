Prostitution, same-sex partnerships, marital rape, abortions addressed in forum’s recommendations

Participants of the first National Gender-Based Violence Discriminatory Law Review Forum held last month, recommended the criminalization of marital rape, legalization of abortion and decriminalization of sex work.

It was also agreed that section two of the Domestic Violence (Protection Orders) Act be amended, so the definition of partner can be extended to include individuals in same-sex relationships and living together.

That section currently defines partner as “a party to a common law relationship between a man and woman living with, or who have lived with, each other in the same household as if they were husband and wife…”

Members of advocacy groups, attorneys and others attended the forum, which was held from February 17 to 19.

The Nassau Guardian obtained a copy of the forum’s report, which outlines the recommendations.

Participants agreed that “whether the language is marital rape, aggravated sexual assault by spouse, rape is still rape”.

They agreed that both men and women can be raped.

“The time of reporting needs to be in keeping with realistic expectations,” the report notes.

“Penalty for the crime should be dependent on the level of severity. False accusations should be penalized. Addressing the supportive services is critical if women or men are to come forward to report rape without the fear of lack of financial support for them and their children.

“The Bahamas, as the state, has some responsibility for prevention, investigation, prosecution and reparation in such cases.”

The report notes that, overall, education about the legal language and implications must be taught in the public domain.

It was also agreed that the draft gender-based violence bill be passed.

A national public education plan and a national implementation plan would be needed, participants agreed.

Participants concluded that the Domestic Violence Protection Act, 2007, needs to be repealed and the Gender-Based Violence Act enacted.

Another recommendation was for the government to remove most of the discriminatory laws to allow The Bahamas to remove “its reservations” to the CEDAW convention.

It was agreed that more discussion on the transfer of nationality is needed.

“Education of the public was paramount in understanding the language and intent of the laws,” the report notes.

Other matters, including sex work and abortions, were also discussed during the forum.

Prostitution should be decriminalized and more funding be provided to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that work with sex workers in The Bahamas, according to the document.

It was advised that the word “prostitute” be replaced with “sex worker”.

“It was agreed to amend section eight of the Sexual Offences Act, so that soliciting for immoral purposes is removed,” the report notes.

“It was agreed that we must amend … the Sexual Offences Act that the prohibition on living off earnings of prostitution does not apply to dependents of the sex worker.

“It was agreed to amend section 43 of the Penal Code — dealing with living with or being habitually in the company of a prostitute is also deemed as knowingly living on the earnings of prostitution …”

Eleven of the 13 participants agreed that abortions should be legalized. Two of the participants abstained.

It is criminal to not allow women to decide what to do with their bodies, according to the report, which added that abortions are a medical decision made by doctors in The Bahamas.

There was full agreement that women should have the right to decide and that necessary access to post-abortion care be provided.

The report also states, “We all agree that all genders and citizens must be protected against gender-based violence, including LGBTQI women.”

The participants agreed that Bahamian women should be given the right to transfer citizenship to their children.

Following the forum, Prime Minister Philip Davis said that recommendations will be made according to the forum and that legislation will be brought forward and enacted in accordance with those recommendations, so long as they are “deemed appropriate” by Cabinet.

“I think I have given the attorney general the mandate to follow the recommendations that will flow from that conference that was held last week from the Ministry of Social Services, and we will see what the recommendations are from there and we will move to enact what laws are recommended by them … that are deemed appropriate by the Cabinet,” he told reporters on February 22.

Davis said the forum aimed to determine what adjustments The Bahamas needs to make to its laws on issues that are “inequitable between the genders and any other discriminatory laws”.

He described it as an event “to determine a way forward”.