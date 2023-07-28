‘Protect civil servants who expose the truth’

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard chided Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell in the House of Assembly yesterday for failing to answer more comprehensively questions connected to recent immigration controversies, saying that Davis is more concerned with who is leaking information than the truth that’s being revealed.

“What he should be after is the truth, not trying to figure out who pointed out to the public that policymakers were being untruthful,” said Pintard, nothing that Bell had failed to answer immigration questions in Parliament as he claimed last week he would.

He said, “We heard the member for West End (Obie Wilchcombe, leader of government business in the House) say when we adjourn we’re adjourning for the summer.

“The same member on his feet said we would have an opportunity to ask and have questions answered prior to us going on a break, but today, what we are hearing is that we’re going to break for the summer.

“We expected to hear from the minister for labor and immigration to comment on the many questions, and, unfortunately, we have not heard from him nor have we heard from the prime minister on very important matters of national security.”

As has been widely reported in recent days, Bell is at the center of those controversies related to his swearing in as citizens a family at a funeral service last month, and a recent revelation that he directed the release of a group of Chinese workers found to be working at the British Colonial Hotel in January without work permits.

In Parliament, Pintard also suggested the minister was responsible for what he said were other immigration enforcement violations.

When he addressed the matter in a press statement on Wednesday, Davis did not speak in detail to any of the issues or accusations at hand, but he did pledge to undertake a comprehensive review of the checks and balances regarding how immigration decisions are made, with a view to strengthening them.

He also cautioned public servants against releasing the private information of individuals.

“I want everyone to understand that when civil servants share the names and personal details of individuals from files in the custody of their department, they are in violation of the law, and they have breached the public trust,” the prime minister said.

“People who share their private information with the government of The Bahamas, in departments across our ministries should be able to do so with confidence that they will not find their names being shouted at press conferences or thrown around to score political points.”

While he warned public servants, the prime minister did not address the opposition’s repeated claims that his immigration minister breached the public trust.

Pintard raised the issue once again while members of Parliament debated the Protection Against Violence Bill yesterday.

When challenged by Wilchcombe on the rule of relevance, which mandates members to address only the bill before them, the opposition leader insisted what he was saying was relevant to the immigration issue.

“On the issue of the persons who were apprehended at British Colonial, when we talk, Mr. Deputy, about the issue of sovereignty in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, we are expecting the prime minister, we are expecting the member for Carmichael (Bell) to lead the charge in being gatekeepers for the Bahamian people, and when you have public servants who are concerned about the future of their country and being given the latitude to execute their job without fear and intimidation, it worries me,” Pintard said.

“But they are being harassed on the usual sites associated with the Progressive Liberal Party. Their names are being called; all manner of things are being said about them, and we’re talking about gender-based violence. We’re talking about prevention of violence, but yet we have no word from the leadership in this country about protecting public servants who are acting in the interest of this country.

“Instead, what we have are threats of lawsuits and punishment and rumors of transfers and being put on leave, so the point is as we talk about the issue of violence and intimidation, and verbal abuse and castigating persons, and inflicting reputation damage, the government has to lead by example, and it cannot tolerate or facilitate Bahamian citizens in general, public citizens in particular, being savaged, and that is what’s happening in the grapevine. That’s what’s happening in social media.”