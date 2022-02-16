Protecting all that is ours 

Dear Editor,

I always try to do my best to be a positive example for others to follow. It’s not easy in this materialistic world but I try each day given to me.

I hope by sometimes writing maybe those in authority will see something that makes sense and act on it.

I took notice of a statement by Senator Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs, in the Tribune saying, “It appears investors prefer short-term, Bahamas Registered stock issue’.”

In short to the layman, this means foreign investors want a return on their investment earlier than later. This gives our government less time to pay debts or obligations due. So those in charge have to govern more wisely and prudently and not continue the practice of wasting taxpayers’ hard- earn money through nepotism and political connections, etc.

We have talented Bahamians throughout this country, but they all require the same opportunities given to others.

Sometimes in the pursuit of money we get complacent and let down our guard. What little the Bahamas has to offer the tourist as well as its residents can be damaged or destroyed if we are not careful.

Examples are oil spills seen in our waters, the dumping of sewage and garbage by cruise ships and other entities into our waters, the seemingly unregulated overfishing of our dwindling marine resources, the eyesore of abandoned cars, furniture, and miscellaneous garbage seemingly everywhere.

We have to hold those responsible for this dumping to account, but someone in the government also has to be accountable for this mess.

Government officials are paying themselves fat salaries on the backs of underpaid taxpayers. We have to do better. We have to wake up soon so that the next generation will have something to be proud of.

People must understand that visitors and investors come to The Bahamas because of our beautiful waters, beaches, climate, taxes, etc.

We must not forget that those are not exclusive to The Bahamas. In many other countries because of their greed for money and power, their waters, air, and land are polluted beyond recovery.

We cannot continue to take this matter for granted. Those in authority have to govern more effectively and productively. We cannot continue business as usual.

At the end of the day only the poor Bahamians will suffer because those with money and connections can always flee or relocate to some remote land and live comfortably.

We all have a part to play. We have to do better.

— Ortland L. Bodie