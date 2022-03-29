Protracted struggle for vendors, others as govt hopes to shortlist Grand Lucayan bidders

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on Friday the government hopes to whittle down its list of bidders for the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort to the top three within the next two weeks. For individuals who work in the nearby Port Lucaya Marketplace, the long-awaited sale can’t come soon enough.

“Business has been extremely slow,” said Sylvia Major, a widow, who works as a straw vendor at Port Lucaya.

“It’s really been bad out here. It’s really hard. To top it off, I’m the sole breadwinner in my house because my husband passed away. To come out here for six days and you can’t even carry home $200, it’s hard, especially when you still have bills to pay.”



Business remains slow at the Port Lucaya Marketplace in Grand Bahama. The marketplace is

situated opposite the now-closed Grand Lucayan resort.

Major has a seven-year-old grandson who lives with her and depends on her.

She said life on the island is “really, really hard”.

“Port Lucaya is the main shopping area right now in Grand Bahama and we’re becoming like a ghost town,” said Major, pointing at the nearby deserted stalls and restaurants on Saturday.

“When you go back out there, take a picture on the front line. There might be two shops opened on the front line and that’s the first thing that the tourists see — that the shops are empty. Because of that, they are not going to come because it’s dead.”

While business has also been “very, very slow” for Wendy Rose, a mother of eight, she said she has not been as worried because her adult children send her money every week.

“I have a son here and he does construction,” she said.

“He helps me pay my bills now. I have myself depending on my kids more.”

Rose said it has become more difficult to survive while working in the tourism industry on Grand Bahama.

“I’ve been out here since seven o’clock this morning and I haven’t made my first sale yet. It’s discouraging,” she said on Saturday afternoon.



The Grand Lucayan resort. PHOTOS: AHVIA J. CAMPBELL

When asked what she would tell the government if given the chance, Rose replied, “I don’t want to depend on anybody. Bring more tourists here and I’ll go out there and make my money. I don’t need no handout.”

Port Lucaya, a cultural and economic hub for Grand Bahama, is situated in the shadow of the Grand Lucayan resort.

The Minnis administration promised a quick sale when it controversially purchased the resort for $65 million in 2018.

However, nearly four years later, ownership of the resort still lies with the government.

Some of the straw vendors and craftsmen said a sale is crucial to their livelihoods.

“If they could sell the hotel, I believe that we would see better days and more tourists,” said Terrence McKenzie, a father of six grown children, who works as a craftsman at Port Lucaya.

“It’s just a few people who come around here. But if we have more ships and planes coming here, then the island would come back alive. But the little bit of people [who] are coming here aren’t enough for us.”



Sonya Russell, an artist, sculptor and vendor at the Port Lucaya Marketplace in Grand Bahama, shows off her products as she speaks with The Nassau Guardian during an interview on Saturday.

Like Major, business for McKenzie has been slow.

He said things have gotten to the point where he has to sell his wood carvings to wholesalers to survive.

“Every month, you make about two weeks’ worth of pay and you have to live off of that,” McKenzie said.

“Things are getting more expensive, too. Light bill getting more expensive and food, too. It’s getting harder to make it. But I try to work it out. Every now and again, I feel the weight of it.”

He said business on the island has been “on and off”.

While there was a recent uptick in business, according to McKenzie, business still “ain’t really biting like that”.

Sonya Russell, who worked at the Grand Lucayan before joining her mother as a straw vendor at Port Lucaya more than a decade ago, said the challenges on the island, which stemmed from back-to-back direct hits by major hurricanes, were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in record level unemployment.

She said she is confident that things will get better for Grand Bahamians.



Sylvia Major, a straw vendor at the Port Lucaya Marketplace in Grand Bahama, says she hopes for more tourists at the marketplace, as she is now the sole provider for her family following her husband’s death last year.

“On Grand Bahama, things have been challenging,” Russell said.

“But because of our resilience and our faith in God, we learn to get through. We count each day by the grace of God. We push ourselves to come out here. To me, it doesn’t matter which government.

“You still need to have your faith in God. There are certain things that need to be put in place to push the island to where it needs to be.”