Public promises should not amount to nothing

When Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke in the House of Assembly in November about how “the costs of this global inflation crisis must be a shared burden, not one that falls primarily on Bahamian families just working to get by”, we heard it not truly as a cry for businesses to be reasonable, but rather an attempt to shame those businesses into submission after complaining about his lack of consultation before announcing price control measures in a national address weeks before.

“You have to share it, man. That’s my cry to all involved,” the prime minister said.

We also did not see it as a reasonable solution to ease inflation that is imported.

Barely anyone outside of the grocery or pharmacy sectors understood how their price controls operated before the announcement, including, possibly, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis, who admitted that he learned much when he actually took the time to meet with pharmacy industry stakeholders.

And that meeting only took place after pharmacies closed their doors.

To this day, most Bahamians still do not understand how these industries work, and likely do not care.

What they care about are the prices they pay at the pharmacy and the grocery store.

Halkitis said two weeks ago that industry stakeholders were complying with the price control changes.

However, grocery prices continue to rise dramatically and margins have not changed.

Rupert Roberts, who owns the largest grocery store chain in the country, said yesterday that as far as grocers are concerned, they are still waiting to hear back from the government on their counterproposal sent in weeks ago.

Philip Beneby, who heads the Retail Grocers Association, declined to offer comment on the issue when contacted by The Guardian yesterday but confirmed that the association received no response from the government to its proposal presented a month ago.

Robert said, “Are we complying? We can’t possibly comply because that’s what we were negotiating. It’s too much to comply with.

“The price control has got us so bound that there is no room for donations any more. We’re scrambling to meet our expenses. We can’t support charity. It’s just too tight.”

Another industry insider, who spoke with no expectation of attribution, said he was surprised to read in The Nassau Guardian recently that Halkitis said grocers were complying with the government’s expanded price control list.

That insider said the margins remain as they were as their businesses would not be able to survive if they adjusted their prices in line with the new margins.

To recap, Halkitis and the prime minister met with grocery sector stakeholders and asked them to come up with proposals they could live with.

The government ignored the proposal and never got back to the stakeholders.

While we do not support businesses openly flouting the law, the government apparently acted in bad faith by not bothering to respond to or consider the proposals.

We should not be, but we are somewhat astounded that the government clearly has not done its duty to ensure the grocers were in compliance.

This is a tale as old as time in The Bahamas – lots of laws, not so much enforcement.

We suppose the government was happy to look the victor and the grocers were happy to be ignored, but the public was given certain assurances, even if the price control measures announced do not necessarily equate to good sense.

In The Bahamas, the most recent consumer price index for September showed food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 16 percent year over year.

This is not the government’s fault.

And though the war in Ukraine has been used by many in government to scapegoat issues, there is no mistaking that Russia and Ukraine are two of the biggest global producers of staple cereals, oil seeds and fertilizer.

The war is also disrupting international supply chains and pushing up the prices of grain, fertilizer, and energy.

The conflict has raged since February with no apparent end in sight.

China’s “zero-COVID” policy has also slowed manufacturing by the world’s largest manufacturer.

There are also predictions of a recession and food shortages on the horizon.

As opposed to fighting with business owners, the government would make better use of its time addressing food deficiencies in the local market.

And a promise by government on price control, even if it is not particularly helpful, should not amount to nothing.