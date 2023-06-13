Business

Public Service budget shrinks by $13 million

Decrease driven by cuts to contract worker salaries and consultancy services, reallocation of items to Finance’s budget w Glover-Rolle: While the overall public

The decrease in the Ministry of Public Service’s annual budget is driven by cuts to contract worker salaries, consultancy services and the transfer of key items to the Ministry of Finance, Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said yesterday.

The government has estimated a decrease in recurrent expenditure for the Ministry of Public Service from $357.7 million in the 2022/2023 fiscal year to $344 million in the upcoming 2023/2024 fiscal year.

“The overall public service budget has shrunk by four percent year over year. That is an overall $13 million decrease while still maintaining all of our key priorities. The decrease is largely due to reductions in contract worker salaries, reductions in consultancy services, and reductions in insurance premiums thanks to consolidation and streamlining efforts, as well as the reallocation of certain items to Finance’s budget. While the overall public service budget is smaller, we do have a few key increases,” Glover-Rolle said while contributing to debate on the annual budget in the House of Assembly.

“There has been a 16 percent increase for permanent and pensionable public servants to fund the minimum wage increase, make salary corrections/adjustments, increments, regularize and confirm.

There’s an overall 39 percent increase in special employment projects largely related to funding for the public service professional engagement program, which we will continue to prioritize.”

The Davis administration has signed in excess of 16 new industrial agreements since taking office in 2021.

“I must applaud the government for funding the salary increases for many public servants. That’s millions more in the pockets of everyday Bahamians, helping them make ends meet and feed their families,” Glover-Rolle said.

“At the Ministry of Public Service we will continue our agenda to transform the public service, ensuring that we take care of our valued public servants and introduce key reforms to improve productivity and morale, as we streamline operational efficiency.”

