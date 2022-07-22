Push for more authentic Bahamian businesses on Bay Street

As tourism picks up, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper said his ministry is looking to push more authentic Bahamian offerings and businesses to the downtown area.

Cooper, along with the executive management of the Ministry of Tourism, toured the downtown area yesterday to talk with vendors and tourists, as well as to review the product offering at the main port of entry for millions of tourists visiting The Bahamas each year.

“We are seeing a significant rebound, we are seeing great activity in the port, some days we have six ships, we are welcoming more than 20,000 passengers a day on many of those days, so this is an exciting time. We hope this will continue. We see new products from the cruise lines. Over the past eight months we have welcomed maybe five or six brand new ships wanting to call at the Port of Nassau. This is very good for our economy, our tourists and importantly the vendors. It’s of significant economic impact for our country. This is the driver and even though people may not directly be employed in tourism, they are benefiting from those that are,” he said.

“So we’re driving a lot of businesses. We see new entrepreneurs and we want to help to organize them even more. We want them to help us to create an experience that tourists feel the need to come back to and are drawn to. We’re going to be working through the Tourism Development Corporation to drive some of these initiatives.”

After being locked out of making a living for more than 20 months, straw market vendors and other sellers returned to Bay Street in November.

“I wanted to come to check on the vendors. It’s been a difficult period coming out of COVID, so I wanted to see that level of activity that we’re hearing about is translating really to the homes of the people we hope will benefit as a result of the tourist boom. I’ve been pleased so far with what I’ve seen. We see the magnificent development of the port at Prince George Wharf, and many of the vendors who were previously displaced and we previously had complaints about their displacement, I was pleased to see that many of them have settled in, they’re making money, they’re looking forward to the new port development,” he said.

“But in the meantime, they’re feeding their families, they’re sending their children to school, they are able to provide for all of their needs and some of them are even sending their children to college as a result of the money that they make.

He continued, “We recognize that there are some things we have to do in this area, we’re going to continue to do all we can to improve the product and the experience. As simple as the exit way from the port, and being able to walk out and ask for a taxi.

“There’s a feeling element to what we do, we didn’t want to just see it, we wanted to feel it. We know there are some adjustments we have to make, some accommodations we have to make for some of the vendors, we know that there are some areas that can be more welcoming.”