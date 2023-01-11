Push to establish construction workers registry in 2023

The main focus of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) in 2023 will be the establishment of a national database of building skills, the president of the association revealed.

BCA President Leonard Sands said even with the boom in the construction industry in the past year, the industry still loses out to foreign contractors and workers.

“I think the biggest challenge for the industry is that we need to do a better job of training and documenting our skills capacity here. For far too long we continue to, from the BCA’s standpoint, make the argument that we have the skills. We make the argument as a country that we have the skills, but I think we are struggling in demonstrating that we have them and that’s a matter of documentation. I’m speaking specifically to FDI [foreign direct investment] projects and very large projects that come to the country and the argument from the investor is always we don’t have the skills that they are looking for. They say that because we don’t have a national database that has documented the skills that they are looking for. The skills might be in the marketplace but it’s not registered anywhere,” he told Guardian Business.

“So I think one of the main focuses of the BCA for this year is to compile and keep a proper registry of all construction talent in the country. That’s going to be the main thrust of this administration going into 2023. We’ve got to be able to demonstrate and document and say here is this file that has four or five thousand persons, whether it’s plumbers, electricians, masons, carpenters, across the board. We can say this is what we have here, so when they say they need 800 workers, we can say pick from the four thousand that we have here.”

Sands said the BCA will also turn much of its focus this year on lobbying for amendments to the Construction Contractors Act, 2016 which it is currently reviewing.

He said amending the act will ensure every skilled professional won’t miss out on job opportunities to foreigners.

“So that when the Cabinet is negotiating with investors and they say they need to bring in 300, 500 Polish workers or from wherever, because we don’t have that much painters in the country, we have to be able to provide the documentation to say yes we do, here is our registry,” Sands said.