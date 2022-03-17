Put your fear aside

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me.” – John 14:1

It seems as if the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the passage of time, and here we are in the middle of March 2022, already. I wonder how the lyrics, “Days and moments quickly flying” of the hymn writer Edward Caswall of centuries ago, would have been expressed in today’s world.

How happy we were globally on January 1, to welcome the New Year, mindful and hopeful that we were looking forward to pandemic relief, never for a second thinking that the threat of a world war would suddenly bear down upon us with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So serious is it, that the words spoken by Jesus “And unless those days were shortened, no flesh would be saved” is very relevant for these times. And now fear grips the globe with the threat of war.

Our text today is offering hope for these times – “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. However, it is only for those who believe that there is a God – a God who in his supreme wisdom created the world as we see it and know it, before he said, “Let us make man.” I shudder to think if man came first.

Let not your heart be troubled – and the question is raised, “Why the heart and not the head?” Google tells us that the heart is a fist-sized organ that pumps blood throughout your body and is the primary organ of your circulatory system. Your heart contains four main sections/chambers made of muscle and powered by electrical impulses. Your brain and nervous system direct your heart’s function.

It is times like we are living in that our survival kit lies in us protecting our hearts from Satan’s deadly poison – fear. Among many of the saints, this spiritual poison is immobilizing many. It works so subtly that many don’t even know it is happening. Fear has no friends as it only needs a body in which to reside. Fear of the unknown. Fear of losing what you have and those you love. Fear of sickness and death. Fear of not being successful. Fear of not being recognized by society.

God’s word offers a cure and hope for all your fears and feelings of worry and nervousness about things with an uncertain outcome. Proverbs 19:12 tells us that when we ignore hope, it makes the heart sick. Just think of all the poisons of fear and disappointment in our lives – relationship coupled with resentment, jealousy, envy, bitterness, no forgiveness, hate, poverty that is daily making us sick.

I know that life is not easy, it is dying that is easy for all the heart needs to do is get an order from the brain to cease pumping blood to all the four engines, but be that as it may, life is a journey that must continue with time.

Dear faithful readers, over the many years, no matter what is happening with you, around you, among you, in your land, in other lands, in the world, remain calm and connected to your strong faith and belief in God and do not let your heart become sick.

God is in control and never for a minute is he not aware of man’s actions here on earth. Wrong will not triumph over right, and no night out lasts the dawning of a new day. It is time to take your faith vitamins to maintain a healthy and robust heart. It is time to cast care aside and lean on your God. It is time to put away old ways, habits, thoughts and deeds and adorn yourself with the cloak of righteousness. It is time to forsake the path of evil, envy and strife, and stride the highway of peace and love. It is time to gather up the fragments of your assault on family and bring joy to family life. It is time to give and not to withhold from those in need. It is time for national pride and to cease and desist from those things that lower the standard of nationhood and diminish the love for country. It is time for worship and praise!

The message is not long, but strong – “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me.” It is time to heed the message, be still and watch God, for only he and he alone knows the way through all our personal and global wilderness.



