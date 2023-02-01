Qualified new borrowers still low despite improved economic conditions

Consumer credit, residential mortgages and commercial credit all decreased in 2022, The Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed, indicating that while the economy has improved the debt servicing capacity of existing borrowers, it has not yet increased the pool of qualified new borrowers.

According to the Lending Conditions report for the months January to December 2022, consumer credit shrunk by more than $81.1 million, residential mortgages declined by $38.7 million, and

commercial credit decreased by $8.1 million.

“Turning to the banking sector, the environment… continued to feature rising liquidity, as deposit base growth, fueled by converted proceeds from foreign exchange inflows, contrasted with a further reduction in credit to the private sector. While the economy has improved the debt servicing capacity of many existing borrowers, it has not yet resulted in any meaningful increase in the qualified pool of new borrowers, either for consumer loans, mortgages or enterprise lending,” Central Bank Governor John Rolle said.

“As to credit risks, at the end of 2022, the average delinquency rate on private credit had fallen back below eight percent, which was also slightly below the non-performing loans (NPL) rate that was also trending lower just before the pandemic’s interruption. The Central Bank expects this improvement to continue over the medium-term. In the meantime, commercial banks’ lending is expected to increase incrementally in 2023, although this is still dependent on the characteristic of new potential borrowers who are entering the job market, as those gaining posts in tourism are considered riskier prospects.”

Indicative of improved capacity of borrowers to service debt, CBOB data showed that during 2022, the average arrears rate for private sector credit lowered to 11.4 percent from 14.2 percent in 2021.

Mortgage arrears reduced to 15.2 percent from 17.2 percent in 2021; consumer loan arrears dropped to 8.9 percent from 13.3 percent in 2021; and commercial loan arrears lowered to six percent from eight percent in 2021.

“The short-term arrears rate was 3.6 percent (4.6 percent in December, 2021). The NPL rate was 7.7 percent (9.6 percent in December, 2021),” the CBOB said.

Rolle said the foreign exchange markets continue to provide more quantifiable, real-time indicators of the country’s economic recovery.

“On the inflow side, commercial banks’ total foreign currency purchases from the private sector rose by approximately one-third to $7.2 billion in 2022, propelled by both tourism and foreign investment receipts. In the meantime, as private sector demand strengthened, commercial banks’ sales of foreign exchange to accommodate international payments increased by almost 30 percent, to approximately $7.0 billion,” he said.

“Since private sector inflows were stronger than the outflows, there was a corresponding reversal in commercial banks’ transactions with the Central Bank, favoring a net inflow to the external reserves in 2022. In the meantime, because of the shift in timing of the government’s external bond issue from the second half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, the public sector transactions also netted a significant uplift to the external reserves. That is before the SDR transaction was taken into account.”