Quartet selected for swimming worlds

The Bahamas Aquatics Federation has ratified a four-member team to represent The Bahamas at the World Aquatics (formerly FINA – International Swimming Federation) Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, set for July 14-30. At those global aquatics championships, The Bahamas will be taking part in the swimming portion of the meet, set for July 19-22 at the Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A.

Representing the Bahamas will be DaVante Carey, Rhanishka Gibbs, Lamar Taylor and Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson. Taylor and Thompson were on the team last year when the meet was held in Budapest, Hungary.

Scotty Serio, who coaches Taylor at Henderson State University is the head coach of the team, and the team manager is Georgette Albury.

President of Bahamas Aquatics Algernon Cargill is excited about the team that will be headed to Japan.

“It is a very small team, and we expect them to be able to swim best times,” Cargill said. “Advancing to the finals in all the races will be challenging, but nonetheless we expect to have great performances. Apart from the individual events, we will also be swimming in the mixed relays. The top 16 teams in the world will be swimming and eight are decided in these world championships – the others are decided at the other meets during the year and will get a chance to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.”

All four swimmers have swam on national teams at the junior and senior levels. In fact, all four were on the 2019 CARIFTA team that won its third CARFTA title in Bridgetown, Barbados. Gibbs is the youngest at just 17 years of age.

Carey, who is the senior member of the quartet, will swim in the 100 meters (m) backstroke and the 100m butterfly races. Taylor will swim in three individual races – the 50m freestyle, 50m back and the 50m fly events. Thompson will enter the pool to swim in the 100m free and the 200m individual medley (IM) events. Gibbs will be swimming the 50m free and the 50m breaststroke races.

Taylor will look to improve his time in the 50m free from Budapest when he swam 22.86 seconds to finish 48th overall. The 19-year-old has a personal best of 22.45 seconds in that event, swimming that time at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, in August 2022. He is coming off a strong collegiate season and even swam in the TYR Pro Swim Series last month. It was at that meet when he swam a personal best of 25.45 seconds in the 50m back. Taylor has a personal best of 24.21 seconds in the 50m fly.

Thompson, who just completed her sophomore year at Howard University, is swimming the same races from Budapest and will be looking to experience best times in her swims. She posted a time of 1:01.04 in the 100m free to place 42nd overall and then swam 2:30.15 in the 200m IM to place 36th overall last year. Her entry times for this meet are 59.73 seconds in the 100m free and 2:28.48 in the 200m IM.

Carey recently graduated from McKendree University. He holds the national record in the 100m back, a time of 57.03 seconds and he will look to dip under that time this July. His best time in that event in the last year was done at the Commonwealth Games where he swam 57.27 seconds. In the 100m fly, Carey’s best swim in the last year was 56.11 seconds which he did at home here in The Bahamas.

Gibbs, who graduates from Queen’s College later this month, was one of the captains for The Bahamas’ team at this year’s CARIFTA Games in Willemstad, Curacao. She has an entry time of 33:11 seconds in the 50m breast and a time of 26.68 seconds in the 50m free.

The meet is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games and the swimmers will be aiming to achieve qualifying marks.

All four swimmers will be in action at the 51st Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s National Swimming Championships, June 15-18, at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex.