Query of $31 million surfaces 

In the summer of 2020, according to a Nassau Guardian report, Project Manager and Architect for the construction of the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium Michael Foster said, in the presence of Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA) officials, that the stadium was between 70 to 80 percent completed, and that the remaining works would cover mainly external works like the field, parking area and landscaping.

The government of The Bahamas is singing a different tune.

According to a senior government official, of the $31 million needed to complete the stadium, $17.9 million is for the main building alone, another $1.8 million is for artificial turf; $1.7 million for an IT (Information Technology) system; $1.1 million for ancillary buildings; $906,000 for outstanding change orders; $490,000 for lighting; $375,000 for hardscape and landscape; $177,000 for irrigation; $123,000 for outfield safety wall pads and $98,000 for a batting cage.

A 15 percent contingency, and 10 percent VAT (Value Added Tax) will bring the total to $31 million.

The additional $17.9 million for the main building alone is the figure that stands out the most, particularly since Foster said a year and a half ago that the main grandstand was already completed. The media was taken on a tour of the stadium project at the time and assured that only external works were needed.

However, on the radio talk show ‘On Point’, hosted by Wendell Jones on Love 97FM (97.5FM) yesterday, Foster said that the main building itself is about 95 percent completed and he estimates it taking another nine million dollars to complete. That’s still a far cry from the $17.9 million that was quoted from a senior government official on Monday.

Foster also said that penalties and delays, including payment to the contractor and others, and payment due to them, make up a huge portion of the $31 million that is needed for completion of the stadium. Work on the stadium ceased for about a 15-month period following the non-payment of lead contractor Woslee Construction. Foster said the stoppage of work, or the slowdown of it, was a direct breach of contract.

He also said road works, and the required services that go with it, are possibly included in the $17.9 million cost, and he could see how the entire project could cost another $31 million to complete.

Be that as it may, the 2021-2022 national budget does not cover funds for the completion of the stadium. In fact, the entire budget for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for the fiscal period is substantially less than the $31 million needed to complete the national baseball stadium. Just $17.1 million is budgeted for the ministry from 2021-2022.

The finishing cost for the stadium would have to be addressed in the new budget cycle in order for the funds to be made available.

BBA Secretary General Theodore ‘Teddy’ Sweeting said yesterday that he is excited about the investment in the sport of baseball and assured that regional and international events would be brought into the country to subsidize the cost of the stadium.

“From a baseball standpoint, we’re very happy and excited that we’re moving forward with the completion of the stadium,” said Sweeting. “The cost right now is having a significant impact, but it has nothing to do with the playing of the sport itself. It’s a huge investment but we can’t put a price tag on the development of our young men. Baseball has been developing young men and affording them an opportunity in spite of any level of contribution from our various central administrations. I can assure you that there are international counterparts who are knocking on our door to come to The Bahamas once this stadium is completed. There are already two major tournaments that are planned for the calendar year, so the door is wide open in respect of hosting of many international tournaments and events once the stadium is completed.”

Work began on the stadium opposite Government High School (GHS) in early 2016 and was set to initially cost around $21 million. It was set to be completed by the end of 2017. However, according to former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle during her portion of the 2020-2021 national budget debate, the cost of the project to date was $27,486,658.

Work on the stadium came to a halt in the first quarter of 2017 after Woslee Construction cited months of non-payment. Back in 2018, work resumed in late July/early August, but in essence, Foster said in excess of 48 months of fees in penalties are owing to the contractor and others who would have continued working on the project.

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing work to a screeching halt in 2020, timelines were affected again. The new timeline for completion and usage is December 2022.

“… we are in the process of re-organizing so to speak. Any time a contractor leaves a site and has to come back, he has to re-mobilize. Re-mobilization means money because he had to set aside a number of things – delays, shipment and those things have a cost. A lot has to be restructured, re-organized, re-ordered or maybe even shipping re-plan – that costs money. Nothing is free,” said Foster in an earlier interview.

The stadium is said to be up to both Major League Baseball (MLB) and World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) standards.

A statue of Andre Rodgers is set to be placed at the entrance of the stadium.