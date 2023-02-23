Questionable claims in the mid-year budget

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis’ Mid-Year Budget Communication in the House of Assembly yesterday was a mixture of good news, sound policy and questionable claims.

No one can intelligently argue that the economy is not performing well or that the government’s revenue performance is not surpassing projections.

How much the government has to do with that is another story.

But according to the prime minister, had the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) not taken over the reins of the state, the forward movement our economy and Consolidated Fund have experienced coming out of the pandemic would have looked much different.

“The pace of the recovery we set in motion was neither preordained nor inevitable; it was instead the result of deliberate policy choices we made swiftly and with conviction,” the prime minister said.

He added, “…While uncertainty can never be completely eliminated, all signs point to the economy and country finally moving in the right direction. Businesses continue to grow, underdeveloped sectors are nourished, tourists are flocking to our shores, and the economy continues to rebound.”

To be sure, certain policy choices made by the Davis administration after coming to power were good for the economy.

Aside from former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ unchanging scowl and inability to communicate, creating a sense of national malaise, the Minnis administration held on to emergency powers for far too long and imposed unnecessary restrictions in an inconsistent manner that led to an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Davis did the opposite; he expressed confidence that Bahamians were not all children who disappointed in their refusal to obey illogical dictates.

He ended curfews and, while making some contradictory moves, provided steady, amicable leadership during the Omicron wave.

However, the global return to normalcy and pent-up demand for travel were already underway and had far more to do with the growth we have seen than who was in government.

With regard to the government’s revenue collection, the prime minister attributed the increase in the first six months of the fiscal year over the previous one to a strategy of improving revenue collection earlier in the fiscal year.

“This policy shift is just one of the prudent strategies adopted by this administration to restore our fiscal health,” he said.

However, almost immediately prior to that, he correctly said, “Revenue collections benefitted from improved visitor activity within the tourism sector, as economic conditions further improved to historical levels and, in some cases, surpassed pre-COVID levels.”

Davis also repeated his claim that upon coming to office, his administration found $1 billion in unpaid bills that had not been budgeted for.

He has never presented evidence to support this claim, though it is not unreasonable to believe that could have occurred.

Yet, now we are told that those bills have almost all been paid.

“I am pleased to report that at the halfway point in the fiscal year, the government’s unpaid bills total a mere $90.7 million,” he said.

That the government owes itself and its entities almost $100 million is noteworthy.

But it is unclear how government paid off $900 million in unpaid bills without increasing expenditure by $900 million or collecting $900 million in additional revenue.

And if the prime minister cannot provide evidence to prove this claim, he should not make it again.

The prime minister also took credit for the country not being downgraded by the sovereign credit ratings agencies in their latest assessments.

The downgrades experienced most recently came after Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic when borrowing increased dramatically and revenue fell steeply.

Given that the government forecasted borrowing about the same this year as last year, that it controlled that aspect of the budget is commendable.

But a read of the reports by the credit ratings agencies expressed deep concerns about the country’s debt position and warned that shocks out of the hands of the government could lead to unfavorable changes in the ratings.

The prime minister is projecting that we are no longer at risk of being downgraded as long as his administration is in place.

That is simply not the reality of our situation.

There were other claims in his speech that were bewildering, such as the claim that reducing the rate of value-added tax (VAT) led to a spur in consumer spending that boosted government revenue when no data has been presented to support that, yet we can clearly correlate the increase in visitor arrivals and inflation to government inflows.