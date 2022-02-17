Memorial Service for the late Quincy Missick, aged 49 years, of Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens, and formerly of Freeport Grand Bahama, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at Church of God Southwest Cathedral, Carmichael and Shrimp Rd. Officiating will be Bishop Carlton Adderley assisted by Rev. Melrose Rolle.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Quincy is survived by his Children: Shaliza Williams, Quaden and Quintero Darling; Step Grandmother: Mrs. Elva Missick; Stepmother: Mrs. Christine Burrows-Williams; Brothers: Shane Patterson (Sarah), Frederick (Shakeva) and Lemorne Williams, Odel Neil (Requel); Sisters: Racquel Strachan, Shantell Bain, Lisa Cammaert-Smith; Nephews: Benjamin and Elijah Patterson, Dontae Mott, Deesean, Lemorne Jr., Nathaniel and Ashton Williams, Shaquille White; Nieces: Lemicka, T’kai, Ciara, Anna, Ashernique, Angela; Aunts: Lynda Wildgoose (Stanley), Delores Whylly (Donald), Janet Johnson (Valentino), Shandira Ferguson (Rommel), Lashawnda Jones (LeoNardo), Sandra Rolle (Keith), Judy Gilbert, Zelda Munnings (Edwind), Bernadette and Glenda, Beverley Davis-Hamilton; Uncles: Thomas Missick Jr. (Karen), Ronnie Missick Sr., Stepen Strachan (Melanie), Michael Ingraham (Nina), Arthur Henfield, Charles Strachan (Melda); Cousins: La’Monte, Jereno, Rakeisha, Kenneia, Rayeisa, Jaryn, BreAna, David, Janesko, Chadwick, Ajhonae, Rhonnae, Theron, Ronnie Jr., Donique, LeoNardo Jr., LaiyaRose, Rommel Jr. Rommez, Alaiya Nydrea, Tyler, Nadia, Lorenzo, Angelique, Taneil, Dommonique, Donavon Jr., Charles, Xsadensio; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

There will be no public viewing. Cremation was held.