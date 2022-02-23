Rahming named Bahamas ambassador to Cuba; Stan Smith appointed as UN ambassador 

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced yesterday that Dr. Elliston Rahming was appointed Bahamas ambassador to Cuba and Stan Smith was appointed ambassador to the United Nations.

Rahming, who has served as special assistant to two prime ministers, consultant advisor on crime within the Ministry of National Security, commissioner of corrections, and as Bahamas ambassador to the UN and the Organization of American States, expressed his gratitude for the post.

“We are about to deepen and strengthen the level of cooperation between our two countries as it relates to such things as manufacturing, pharmaceutical development and import substitution technologies,” he said.

“At the same time, we must continue to look after the welfare of scores of citizens who go to Cuba each year for healthcare, education, vacation, and those few who end up on the wrong side of Cuba’s legal system.”

Davis said Rahming will bring key political experience to his role, which is his third diplomatic appointment.

“He carries with him the accumulated skills of the balancing act that is required in the context of the Americas,” Davis said.

Smith, a graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Law School, practiced law in Barbados for 10 years up until 2015.

He later served as Bahamas ambassador at large from 2015 to 2017 and headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ legal division during that time.

Smith also served as a senior personal assistant to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, and thanked him yesterday for giving him the opportunity to return to The Bahamas and join the foreign service.

He also thanked Davis for his appointment and his commitment to multilateral diplomacy.

Davis described the United Nations as “the centerpiece of the diplomacy of The Bahamas” and said that it is in a sense “the most important post”.

The prime minister said he is confident in Smith’s ability to perform.

“We know, having acquitted yourself well between 2015 and 2017, you will do us proud as you take up this new post as UN ambassador,” he said.

“You, no doubt, with your experience and keen analytical skills, are the right person for this job.”

Davis said both men will be taking on “key responsibilities”.

“Our relationship with fellow members of the United Nations and that with the government of the republic of Cuba are among the top priorities,” he said.

Davis added, “We are thrilled that two such distinguished gentlemen, who are among the best of us will represent our country on the world stage. I look forward to working with them and wish them every success.”