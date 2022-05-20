Raise a glass with Atlantis on World Whiskey Day

Whether you’re a novice whiskey drinker or a seasoned professional, passionate about infusing just the right flavors into your favorite distilled alcoholic beverage, Atlantis is playing host to just the event that you want to attend on World Whiskey Day.

At Whiskey, Seafood & Steaks, presented by Taste of Paradise Wine & Food Festival, you can indulge in an endless selection of tender meats and fresh seafood, paired perfectly with whiskey cocktails from High West Distillery.

Arianne King, High West Whiskey ambassador, will be present to share her knowledge and lead patrons through every sip at the event which will be held on World Whiskey Day at the Ocean Club Estates Clubhouse on Saturday, May 21, which is celebrated annually on the third Saturday in May.

High West Whiskey is a small batch complex blend of straight bourbons from Park City, Utah, USA, founded in 2006 by David Perkins and his wife Jane.

Sean Cartwright, Atlantis senior director of beverage, said American Whiskey in particular has climbed in importance in the past 10 years.

“From 2011 to 2021, American Whiskey grew by 60 percent in volume. Atlantis guests are overwhelmingly of United States (US) origin, so we pay attention to those trends to be proactive to meet their needs. We’ve increased our selection and volumes on many great brands – whether they are longtime favorites like Jack Daniel’s from Tennessee, or relatively younger brands like High West of Utah, Templeton of Iowa, or even the fun new superstar, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey from California.”

King will also answer questions guests may have concerning whiskey which Cartwright said used to have a perception of a spirit of the older male consumer who enjoys it after dinner with a cigar. The evolution of whiskey consumption Cartwright said has expanded broadly over the past decade.

“US Whiskey could not just grow 60 percent in 10 years on the back of that stereotypical whiskey consumer. Women, African-American, and younger consumers have emerged as great lovers of whiskey. The resurgence of classic cocktails like Old Fashioned and Manhattans gave a huge boost to American whiskeys. However, also a generational loosening of the rules that may have limited consumption to ‘neat’ or ‘on the rocks’ whiskey, to now allow for interesting flavor profiles like apple, cinnamon or even peanut butter from a brand like Skrewball gives consumers the opportunity to get into a category that is more inviting than it may have been 20 years ago.”

This is the first time Atlantis will celebrate World Whiskey Day. In the past, they have done whiskey pairing dinners with Macallan Single Scotch Whiskey and Booker’s Bourbon Whiskey.

“We decided this was a great opportunity to showcase classic culinary pairings with a great brand of whiskey like High West. High West’s portfolio of Bourbon and Rye from Park City, Utah, exemplifies the rich heritage and authenticity of the American West while giving our guests one of the more innovative and collaborative whiskey producers Atlantis has on property.”

Cartwright said different whiskey taste profiles call for different foods.

“Like wine, there are so many elements in whiskey for the nose and palate to consider – salty, sweet, smoky, spicy, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, etc. We’re going to focus on an incredible BBQ for our High West Event. The Atlantis culinary team, led by Executive Chef Alan Orreal, have developed a fantastic menu of grilled meats and seafood. We’re very excited to share with our guests local lobster and a wide array of cuts of beef, lamb and pork with various sauces that should really showcase the flavors of High West’s portfolio of bourbon and rye.

On the menu from the robata grill (butler passed) will be chicken seekh kebab (minted yogurt); satay (prawn, chicken, fish) with peanut dip; Thai red curry mayo; jerk spiced pork skewers (tamarind chutney); and tandoori-style grilled cottage cheese.

On the raw bar: tropical conch salad; cured tuna, cured salmon, mussels in half shell; oyster on the half shell with atomic horseradish, cocktail, mustard, ghost pepper oil sauces.

For the mains (à la carte from the fish/seafood grill) – catch of the day, jumbo prawn, and Caribbean lobster; Atlantis whole salmon, cut on the bone and cooked to order with citrus herb butter, whiskey beurre blanc, whiskey and roasted shallot vanilla lime vinaigrette, and salsa verde sauces.

From the meat grill, the offerings include prime beef striploin, prime beef tenderloin medallions, prime ribeye, lamb rack and pork chops, carved and cooked to order; the sauces include red wine jus, bearnaise, chimichurri and tamarind BBQ with roasted mushrooms, grilled asparagus, fingerling potatoes, and Brussel sprouts sides.

Caesar salad with romaine leaves, parmesan curls, crostini, creamy dressing.

Baby field greens and cherry tomatoes, avocado, radish, cucumbers, vegetable crisps and herb vinaigrette.

The sweet finish is a banana in the box – flambé or hot chocolate (caramelized banana, macadamia, coffee foam, almond dacquoises).

The Atlantis World Whiskey Day celebration takes place at Ocean Club Golf Course Clubhouse between 5 p.m. and 8 pm. Tickets are $247.50 inclusive of gratuities and VAT.

World Whisky Day was founded in 2012 by Blair Bowman while studying at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

