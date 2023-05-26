Raise a glass with Ray Isle at Rosewood Baha Mar’s Art of Wine series

Raise a glass during a new Art of Wine series at Rosewood Baha Mar. The series offers guests a chance to taste rare and unique wines from around the globe during intimate dinners and events.

The first event in the series is hosted in partnership with Ray Isle, one of the world’s most influential wine and spirits experts, author of the forthcoming book “The World in a Wineglass” and wine editor for two global media brands, Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure.

Art of Wine: Vintage Champagnes is set to take place on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. where guests are invited into Café Boulud Baha Mar’s charming private dining space, The Cellar. Guests can look forward to decadent canape flights with scallop tartare, caviar, foie gras, and more prepared by Café Boulud Executive Chef Antoine Baillargeon.

Canapes are perfectly paired with vintages such as Bollinger La Grande Année 2012, Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs 2008, and Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé 2012.

Isle writes Food & Wine’s monthly “Bottle Service” column, and contributes regular print and online features about wine, spirits, and wine-related travel to both brands. His articles have also appeared in Departures, The Washington Post, Time, and more. He has been nominated three times for the James Beard Award in beverage writing and is a two-time winner of the IACP Award for Narrative Beverage Writing. His book Real Wine: What It Is, Who Makes It, Where to Find It is forthcoming in 2023 from Scribner Books.

The weekend festivities continue in Rosewood Baha Mar’s inviting lounge, The Library, with an afternoon tea complemented by rosé wine pairings on Sunday, May 28 starting at 4 p.m.

The cost for the Vintage Champagne Dinner is $245 (price not inclusive of tax or service charge); Afternoon Tea is $65 without pairing; $130 with pairing (price not inclusive of tax or service charge.) Email oshima.cartwright@rosewoodhotels.com to make a reservation.