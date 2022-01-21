Raise the standard

When one attains elevation to high office without upholding the imperative of elevating social consciousness and public discourse, he or she does a disservice to the office and the citizenry.

In Bahamian society today, verbal aggression and indecorous behavior on the part of the young and impressionable, as well as adults who ought to know better, has most regrettably become the norm.

Incivility, and the inability or unwillingness to resist wading in the gutter of vile argumentation and disgraceful rhetoric, is too often lauded as evidence of strength and a no-nonsense disposition.

Members of Parliament are elected to serve and represent their constituents, and their deportment cannot be decoupled from their public duty.

A political party chairman is the chief executive officer of the organization who oversees internal party governance, and whose influence is expected to factor considerably in how the party presents itself to the electorate.

A Cabinet minister, meantime, is a policymaker, whose public utterances and engagement with the citizenry not only sets the tone for how a ministry may function, but offers insights into standards of conduct espoused and tolerated by the nation’s leader.

These three offices are critical in our democracy; the examples set by those who occupy them can either work to build a better Bahamas, or imbrue the fabric thereof.

This week, an ignominious war of words played out on national television and social media involving former MP and Cabinet minister Elsworth Johnson —who desires to become chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM) not long from now — and Cabinet minister and MP Fred Mitchell, who currently serves as chairman of the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

A comment made by Johnson about Mitchell on a nightly talk show, and a response which appeared on the Fred Mitchell Minute by Minute Facebook page, are both unfit to print.

Suffice to say, the furor featured derogatory rhetoric classically associated with one’s sexual orientation, and disparaging attacks in response hurled at both Johnson and the show’s host.

The commentary on the page which bares Mitchell’s name was couched as a statement “from the office of Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell”, and Mitchell has not publicly condemned the statement or dissociated himself from it.

Some who responded to the internet posting denounced it as distasteful and a poor example of leadership.

Whether Mitchell authored the social media posting is not publicly known, but what is known is that voice notes and statements by the PLP’s chairman and minister in the Davis administration are routinely caustic, undignified and depreciatory.

Johnson, meanwhile, who was no stranger to angering the public with some of his commentary last term, stooped to a shocking low, when, while on last year’s campaign trail, he, without evidence or substantiation, claimed some of the PLP’s candidates were accused child molesters.

While there are undoubtedly some party supporters who have an appetite for this sort of low brow banter, on the part of the country’s politicians, we are certain that right-thinking members and supporters of both the PLP and the FNM find nothing amusing or commendable about the same.

Good governance and progressive politics are not only characterized by sound policies and dynamic platforms, but by integrity in public life, and a circumspect handling of the consequential responsibilities of political office.

Service to the Bahamian people must be driven by inspiring Bahamians to reach their highest self, and to disagree without being violently disagreeable, whether in word or deed.

There ought to be no room in government or politics for catering to rude and boorish inclinations that are at the root of some of this country’s most stubborn and destructive social ills.

As we have previously stated in this space, it is incumbent upon the leaders of the country’s political parties to actualize nation-building by upholding the highest standards of representation, and tangibly requiring colleagues to do the same.

Inasmuch as the country requires competent representation, it also is in acute need of representation wherein “honorable” is not simply a sought after title that too frequently becomes a misnomer.